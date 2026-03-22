City of Clarksville Earns 37th Straight Tree City USA Honor, Receives Growth Award Again

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville has been named a “Tree City USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation for the 37th year in a row, in honor of its commitment to effective urban forest development.

In addition to this achievement, The Arbor Day Foundation further recognized Clarksville with the Tree City USA Growth Award for the 21st year in a row in honor of the city’s continued dedication to environmental improvement and a higher level of tree care.

“Cities that take care of their trees, take care of their people.”

This year’s award coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Tree City USA Program, according to a letter sent to Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts by Dan Lambe, Chief Executive of the Arbor Day Foundation.

“In an era where cities and towns are facing increasing challenges related to air quality, public health, and climate resilience, nurturing urban forests has never been more important. By prioritizing tree stewardship, you’ve not only helped enhance Clarksville Tennessee’s livability, but you’ve also invested in a healthier, more sustainable future for your residents,” Lambe said.

“Once Again, congratulations on this outstanding achievement and thank you for your dedication to Clarksville, Tennessee’s tree canopy. We believe cities that take care of their trees, take care of their people.”

What is Tree City USA?

Clarksville achieved Tree City USA recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements: establishing a tree board or department, a tree care ordinance, an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita and an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters.

Trees are assets to a community when properly planted and maintained. They help to improve the visual appeal of a neighborhood, increase property values, reduce home cooling costs, remove air pollutants and provide wildlife habitat, among many other benefits.

More information on the program is available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.