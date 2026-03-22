Clarksville Obituary: Mattie Walker

Clarksville, TN – Mattie Walker, age 85, passed away peacefully on March 11th, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of strength, kindness, and quiet grace that will be remembered by all who knew her.

Born on September 5th, 1940, Mattie lived a life rooted in compassion and dedication. She was known for her warm spirit, gentle heart, and unwavering care for family and friends. Whether offering words of encouragement or simply sharing her presence, she brought comfort and light to those around her.

Mattie’s life was a reflection of love, resilience, and faith. She cherished time spent with loved ones and leaves behind a lasting impression through the memories she helped create and the lives she touched.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate her life during a visitation on Monday, March 23rd, 2026, from 10:00am to 11:00am at Foston Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow from 11:00am to 12:00pm at the same location.

Mattie Walker will be deeply missed, but her spirit and legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Mattie Walker, please visit our flower store.