Clarksville Obituary: Patsy Jane Mullins

Clarksville, TN – Patsy Jane Mullins, age 88 of Erin, TN, passed away March 18th, 2026.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Sunday, March 22nd, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Mathis officiating. Burial will follow in Lockhart Cemetery.
Family will receive friends on Sunday from 11:00am until the hour of service Sunday afternoon.
Patsy entered this life on July 30th, 1937 in Erin, TN, daughter to the late Albert and Mary Evelyn Reynolds Mathis. Patsy, a lifelong resident of Houston County, was a devoted Christian and lifelong member of Campground Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Her church family was a vital part of her life as she served in many rolls including Sunday School Teacher and Elder.
Patsy later retired after a fruitful 43-year career from the Houston County School System. Following retirement, Patsy enjoyed sewing, quilting, shopping, and working in her flowers while caring for her many hummingbirds; however, her true passion life was her family; she will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her brother, Jamie Mathis.
Patsy leaves behind her loving husband of 67 years, Matthew Mullins; children, Myra (Eddie) McKinley, Ricky (Elizabeth) Mullins; grandchildren, Richard Mullins, Kaylie McKinley, Jessica McKinely; great-grandchildren, Berklee Mullins, Treelee Mullins, Lakelee Mullins, Ruth Ann Walls, Ruger Walls, and Riggin Walls.
Serving as pallbearers will be Chucky Mathis, Donnie Simmons, Jeff Cooper, Von Selph, Charlie Miller, and Jarrod Clark.
In lieu of flower, memorial donations may be made to Lockhart Cemetery, P.O. Box 839, Erin, TN, 37061.
Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com