Clarksville Obituary: Patsy Jane Mullins

Clarksville, TN – Patsy Jane Mullins, age 88 of Erin, TN, passed away March 18th, 2026.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Sunday, March 22nd, 2026 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Mathis officiating. Burial will follow in Lockhart Cemetery.

Family will receive friends on Sunday from 11:00am until the hour of service Sunday afternoon.

Patsy entered this life on July 30th, 1937 in Erin, TN, daughter to the late Albert and Mary Evelyn Reynolds Mathis. Patsy, a lifelong resident of Houston County, was a devoted Christian and lifelong member of Campground Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Her church family was a vital part of her life as she served in many rolls including Sunday School Teacher and Elder.

Patsy later retired after a fruitful 43-year career from the Houston County School System. Following retirement, Patsy enjoyed sewing, quilting, shopping, and working in her flowers while caring for her many hummingbirds; however, her true passion life was her family; she will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, Patsy was preceded in death by her brother, Jamie Mathis.

Patsy leaves behind her loving husband of 67 years, Matthew Mullins; children, Myra (Eddie) McKinley, Ricky (Elizabeth) Mullins; grandchildren, Richard Mullins, Kaylie McKinley, Jessica McKinely; great-grandchildren, Berklee Mullins, Treelee Mullins, Lakelee Mullins, Ruth Ann Walls, Ruger Walls, and Riggin Walls.

Serving as pallbearers will be Chucky Mathis, Donnie Simmons, Jeff Cooper, Von Selph, Charlie Miller, and Jarrod Clark.

In lieu of flower, memorial donations may be made to Lockhart Cemetery, P.O. Box 839, Erin, TN, 37061.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.