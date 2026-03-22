Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for March 22nd–16th, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County will see a warm and breezy start to the week before temperatures dip slightly and stabilize, with mild spring conditions continuing through midweek.

A small chance of rain arrives late in the period, but overall, residents can expect a mix of sunshine, clouds, and comfortable temperatures.

The day brings sunny skies and unseasonably warm conditions, with a high near 86 degrees. A south-southwest wind between 5 and 15 mph will increase at times, producing gusts up to 25 mph and adding a breezy feel to the otherwise bright and warm afternoon.

Conditions shift overnight as clouds begin to increase, and there is a slight chance of showers between midnight and 1 a.m. The night will see temperatures fall to around 46 degrees, with winds shifting from the southwest to the north after midnight and gusts still reaching up to 25 mph. Rain chances remain low at 20 percent.

The day on Monday turns cooler but remains pleasant, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 64 degrees. A north-northeast wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, will reinforce the cooler air moving into the region.

Cloud cover increases Monday night, bringing mostly cloudy skies and a low around 44 degrees. A lighter northeast wind between 5 and 10 mph will persist through the overnight hours.

The day Tuesday features partly sunny skies and a high near 66 degrees, with winds beginning from the east-northeast around 5 mph before shifting to the southeast in the afternoon, signaling a gradual warming trend.

Skies remain mostly cloudy Tuesday night as temperatures settle near 49 degrees. Winds will transition from the east-northeast to the south-southeast after midnight, maintaining a light breeze.

The day Wednesday continues the warming trend with partly sunny skies and a high near 73 degrees. A south-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph will bring a more springlike feel to the region.

Wednesday night stays partly cloudy with a low around 58 degrees, as a steady south wind between 5 and 10 mph keeps conditions mild.

The day Thursday looks to be one of the warmest of the stretch, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 84 degrees, providing ideal conditions for outdoor activities.

Rain chances return Thursday night with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will drop to around 57 degrees, wrapping up a week that features a mix of early warmth, midweek moderation, and a slight chance of late-week precipitation.