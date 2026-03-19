Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s Veteran Business of the Month, Becoming Therapy Center

Clarksville, TN -Hannah Mersereau’s Becoming Therapy Center in Hillcrest Plaza, open since October 2024, specializes in perinatal mental health care. Merseraeau has been practicing as a professional counselor since receiving her Masters from Vanderbilt University in 2018.

“I’m originally from Maryland,” Merserueau said. “I always wanted to live in Middle Tennessee. I lived in Nashville, then traveled the world with the military, then settled here in Clarksville. My husband is still on active duty at Fort Campbell, KY.

“I told her husband early on that I wanted to end up here. He said, ” Follow me for a few years, and I’ll get you back here. He made good on his promise.”

The center is dedicated to services for individuals and couples. Perinatal mental health is technically defined as the time period from conception through the first year of postpartum.

“But, I take a more expansive view,” Mersereau said. “I work with folks who are considering parenthood, trying to get pregnant, experiencing fertility difficulties, already pregnant, postpartum, new parents, and seasoned parents as well. So, all the different developmental periods.”

Mersereau says that in the same way we go through adolescence as pre-teens, when our bodies are doing funny things, our hormones are doing funny things, and our emotions and relationships are all over the place as we’re discovering who we are, we go through another developmental period when we become parents, and it’s called matrescence. That is the developmental period of becoming a mother.

“There are changes, physiological and otherwise,” Mersereau said. “There is a lot going on during that period of time. What’s called perinatal mood and anxiety disorders will affect 1 in 5 – 7 women. Also, it affects 1 in 10 men.

“I meet with people who meet the criteria for mood and/or anxiety disorders, depression, bipolar disorder, generalized anxiety, PTSD, panic disorder, and also people who are just experiencing adjustments – differences in relationships, changes in their identity, external stressors …

“I help couples with enhanced communication issues and other relationship strain. Also, those who have experienced trauma or loss during that period, such as pregnancy loss, miscarriage, or stillbirth. It really is a small period of time, but a lot can happen.”

Mersereau says that within the military population, issues such as geographical separation during this time can be difficult on service members and their spouses. That adds another element to an already big transformational period.

“What I try to do is break down barriers, and the stigma of accessing care,” Mersereau said. “Before launching my practice I was a military family life counselor, and did a lot of that outreach with folks. Now, a big part of my practice is getting out in the community and educating folks about perinatal mood and anxiety disorders, how common they are, and how effective treatment can be.”

Mersereau is trained through Postpartum Support International who sum things up with their tagline – “You’re not alone, you’re not to blame, and with help, you will be well.”

“I love to share that with folks,” Mersereau continued. “These things are relatively common. With appropriate treatment and access to care, they can be well.”

Duration of treatment depends on the presentation. “Perinatal, mood, and anxiety disorders are very treatable,” Mersereau said. “I use cognitive behavioral therapy which helps look at their cognition, how they’re viewing different situations, then seeing if we can think through things in a more helpful/adaptive way, as well as creating coping strategies, relaxation skills and accessing social support. I’m also trained in EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing) which is trauma intervention – evidence-based.

“I have a number of different things in my tool kit, depending on what someone is seeking support around. We create a comprehensive treatment plan, in order to support them in identifying their goals, as well as developing methods and strategies to help them reach those goals.”

Mersereau says that she takes a more collaborative approach with her clients.

“Support and help is available,” Mersereau said. “You are not to blame. Recovery and healing is possible. I chose the name ‘Becoming Therapy’ because I truly believe that through all these difficult things we encounter in our lives, we are becoming newer, different, or maybe even better versions of ourselves. I know I experienced that in my journey to motherhood. I hope that when we’re in the messy middle we can see that it’s for a purpose, and that there is hope and healing on the other side.”

For more information, go to www.becomingtherapy.org.