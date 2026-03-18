APSU Softball Scores in First Five Innings, Downs Tennessee Tech 9-6 on the Road

Cookeville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team scored in each of the first five innings, leading it to a 9-6 win against Tennessee Tech, Wednesday, at the Tech Softball Field.

How It Happened

Brie Howard and Katie Raper both tallied home runs in the first three innings, as the Governors jumped out to a 9-2 lead midway through five innings. Mimi Blackledge then closed the game in the circle, pitching the final 2.1 innings for her first win of the season.

Top 1st | In Austin Peay State University’s second trip to the plate, Brie Howard launched her 13th home run of the season to give the APSU Govs a 1-0 lead after the first frame.

Top 2nd | Kiley Hinton and Nadia Glass both were hit by a pitch in the top of the second. Ashlyn Graklanoff doubled to left center field to clear the bases, while an Emilee Baker single scored Graklanoff from second, giving APSU a 4-0 lead through two innings.

Top 3rd | Sammie Shelander led off the top of the third with a four-pitch walk and was brought across the bases by Katie Raper’s 11th home run of the season.

Bottom 3rd | A pair of early walks and wild pitches put a pair of Golden Eagles in scoring position, before TTU scored its first run of the game after stealing home. Two batters later, an RBI single cut the APSU lead to 6-2.

Top 4th | A one-out single by Graklanoff was followed by a Baker single on a bunt attempt. A throwing error by the Golden Eagles’ pitcher resulted in the ball going to the right field wall as both Graklanoff and Baker rounded the bases to extend the APSU lead back to six runs.

Top 5th | After Hinton fired a double to left center field, Glass’ first-career hit – a single to the left side – scored Hinton, giving the APSU Govs a 9-2 lead.

Bottom 5th | A two-out, three-run home run by the Golden Eagles cut their deficit to 9-5.

Bottom 6th | TTU’s leadoff hitter reached on an APSU fielding error, and was brought around the base following a single to center field for the final run of the afternoon.

Pitching Breakdown | Emma Thompson started in the circle for Austin Peay State University and allowed one hit and two runs across 2.0 innings. Emberly Nichols then tossed 2.2 innings where she surrendered three runs. Lastly. Blackledge earned the decision for APSU, going 2.1 innings, allowing one run, no earned runs.

Follow Team 41 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2026 season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team hosts North Alabama for its second Atlantic Sun Conference series of the season. The Governors and Lions begin the series with a Saturday 2:00pm doubleheader with the series finale set for Sunday at 1:00pm at Cathi Maynard Park.