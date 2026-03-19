Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Valve Replacement on South Eleventh Street and Commerce Street

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned a water outage and low water pressure for water valve replacement work on Thursday, March 19th, 2026, at 5:00pm for the following addresses.

Low water pressure is possible in the vicinity.

South Eleventh Street (Coulter Street to Franklin Street)

Commerce Street (South Eleventh Street to 1128 Commerce Street)

Commerce Street will be closed from South Eleventh Street to Brooks Aly. Traffic will be detoured to South Eleventh Street and Glenn Street to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to be alert to utility workers and their equipment and to use an alternate travel route when possible.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 1:00am on Friday, March 20th.