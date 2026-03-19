Austin Peay State University Lacrosse Hosts Delaware in First-Ever ASUN Conference Game

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a four-win nonconference schedule, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) lacrosse team prepares for the first Atlantic Sun Conference game in program history when it hosts Delaware in a Thursday 12:00pm contest at Morgan Brothers Field.

Austin Peay (4-5) is coming off a 12-6 loss against Iona in its nonconference finale. Samantha Houttekier led the Governors with three goals in the decision against the Gaels, while Lauryn Warfield added two goals in the decision. Madison Klamo, Tori Ross, and Erin-Kate Roeder each tallied a team-best three ground balls, while Warfield led Austin Peay State University with three draw controls.

Through the nonconference season, Warfield leads the ASUN and ranks 34th in the NCAA with 25 goals, while her 9.5 draw controls per game are second in the conference and 15th nationally. Mak Patten also ranks third in the ASUN with 14 assists and 1.75 per game.

As a team, the APSU Govs rank second in the ASUN in free position percentage (.516), while their .588 draw control percentage and 13.3 draw controls per game both are third in the league.

Delaware (3-4) is coming off a 17-5 win against Mount St. Mary’s, Saturday. The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 1-2 on the road this season, with its lone win away from Newark, Delaware coming in a 13-6 victory against Drexel, March 11th.

Delaware is in its first season in the ASUN for women’s lacrosse after previously being a member of the Costal Athletic Association. The Blue Hens lead the ASUN in penalty-killing percentage, while their 5.86 fouls per game also is the fewest in the conference.

Kennedy Radziul leads the ASUN with 2.71 ground balls per game, while her 1.86 caused turnovers per game is best for third in the league and 44th in the NCAA. UD goalie Steph Marszal is second in the ASUN with 8.14 saves per game.

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For news and updates throughout the 2026 season, follow the Governors lacrosse team on X (@GovsWLAX), and Instagram (@Govswlax).

Next Up For APSU Lacrosse

The Austin Peay State University lacrosse team continues its inaugural ASUN season when it hosts Liberty on Saturday at 10:30am at Morgan Brothers Field.