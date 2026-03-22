Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Hosts First Intercollegiate Since 2023 at Dickson’s GreyStone Course

Clarksville, TN – For the first time under head coach Easton Key and for the first time since 2023, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team will host the Austin Peay Intercollegiate, Monday and Tuesday, at the par-72, 7,147-yard GreyStone Golf Club in Dickson, Tennessee.

The 23rd playing of the Austin Peay Intercollegiate marks the return to GreyStone Golf Club for the fifth time and the first time since 2019. GreyStone Golf Club also hosted the tournament from 2016-19, with the Governors’ best result on the course being a runner-up finish in 2019.

The Governors have not won their home tournament since the 2014 season at The Links at Novadell. Austin Peay State University has won its home tournament a total of seven times, with the APSU Govs also earning individual medalist honors seven times.

Austin Peay State University is joined by Bellarmine, Bradley, Chicago State, Cleveland State, East Texas A&M, High Point, Jacksonville State, Lindenwood, Murray State, Nicholls State, Southeastern Louisiana, Southern Indiana, Tennessee Tech, UT Martin, and Western Kentucky in the 16-team, 92-player field.

With a team-leading 70.71 scoring average this season, Patton Samuels leads the Governors off the first tee at the Austin Peay Intercollegiate. Samuels also leads the team with nine rounds in the 60s, 14 rounds at even or under par, and 20 counting scores in 21 rounds played this season. Samuels has also played to a 466-106-23 (.815) record against the field this season.

After leading the APSU Govs with a 22nd-place finish at the Seminole Intercollegiate last time out, John Mark Mills is next in line. Mills ranks second on the team with two rounds in the 60s and eight rounds at even or under par and ranks third with a 73.90 scoring average this season. Mills also is tied for the team lead with 20 counting scores in 21 rounds played.

Next up, Jackson Wise returns to the lineup for the Austin Peay State University after not competing at the Seminole Intercollegiate. Wise has a 74.67 scoring average and five rounds at even or under par this season, while recording a counting score in 10-of-12 rounds played.

Making his fourth-straight appearance in the lineup this spring, Grady Cox is next on the tee with a 74.50 scoring average. Cox has totaled one round in the 60s, three rounds at even or under par, and nine counting scores in 12 rounds played this season.

Rounding out the lineup for the Governors, Zach Olsen makes his second-straight appearance for head coach Easton Key. Olsen has a 76.33 scoring average this season, with three rounds at even or under par and seven counting scores in nine rounds played while in the lineup this season.

Jack Dyer, Parker Elkins, and Will Swigart also will compete as individuals at the Austin Peay Intercollegiate. Elkins has posted a 75.50 scoring average with two rounds in the 60s and five rounds at even or under par this season in six appearances. Dyer, who is making his third appearance of the season, has a 73.17 scoring average with one round in the 60s, while Swigart has an 80.33 scoring average in one appearance this season.

Austin Peay State University is paired with Jacksonville State, Murray State, and Western Kentucky for the first two rounds of the Austin Peay Intercollegiate, which begins with an 8:00 a.m. shotgun start, Monday. Scoreboard will have live scoring for the event.

For news, updates, and results, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.