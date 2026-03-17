Austin Peay State University Hosts Piano Fest Featuring Daniel Adam Maltz March 25th–27th

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Department of Music, with support from the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts, will present Piano Fest from March 25th-27th, 2026, as part of CECA’s 40th anniversary celebration. All events are free and open to the public and will be held in the Mabry Concert Hall.

This year’s festival features guest artist Daniel Adam Maltz, a fortepiano specialist. Maltz performs in over 50 cities yearly as a sought-after soloist, director, Lied accompanist, and clinician. His specialty is Viennese Classicism, specifically the works of Haydn, Mozart, and Beethoven, performed on the Viennese fortepiano.

Maltz will perform solo works by Mozart and Beethoven and a concerto with the APSU Chamber Orchestra at 5:30pm on March 27th, and facilitate piano masterclasses from 10:00am to noon on March 26th and 27th.

The APSU Piano Ensembles will perform Experiencing Music Creatively, a multimedia performance with audience participation, at 7:30pm on March 25th.

To learn more about Piano Fest, contact Dr. Patricia Halbeck at halbeckp@apsu.edu . To learn more about future CECA events, productions, and performances, visit https://www.apsu.edu/ceca/ .

About the APSU Department of Music

The Austin Peay State University Department of Music hosts over 100 performances each semester. Events take place in the 600-seat George & Sharon Mabry Concert Hall, the Recital Hall in MMC 147, Heydel Hall in the APSU Art + Design Building, and other venues across campus and in the local community.

Performances feature APSU student and faculty soloists, chamber, and large ensembles, along with guest artists sponsored by the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts.

About the APSU Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts

Since 1985, the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA, or “seek-ah”) has been providing students, the Clarksville community, and the Middle Tennessee region with engaging experiences through the APSU Art + Design, Creative Writing, Music, and Theatre & Dance programs at APSU.

CECA brings as many as 85 guest artists to Clarksville each year and presents up to 100 public arts and culture events annually, including concerts, exhibitions, artist lectures, master classes, artist residencies, and more.

In addition, CECA provides the arts faculty at APSU with research opportunities to enhance their professional growth as well as numerous student scholarships each year to support APSU’s own emerging artists.