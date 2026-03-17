Clarksville Obituary: Joan Francis Krafft

Clarksville, TN – Joan Francis Krafft, age 77 of Adams, TN passed away on Tuesday, March 10th, 2026.

Joan was born on August 6th, 1948, in Stewart Co. TN.

Joan is preceded in death by her parents, James Wallace and Margaret Wallace; brother, Danny Wallace; and cousin, Carolyn Hester.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Sarah Groomes; sisters, Judy Fristoe, Phyllis Frederick; grandchildren, Autumn Harrison, Jakob Harrison; great grandchild, Alexandria; cousins, Ruth Ray, Terry Ray, Bridget Dupis, Terry Hester, and Monty Hester.

Joan had a bachelor’s degree in Registered Nursing and Enjoyed her career until she retired.

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Per Joan’s request no formal services will be held. She just wants everyone to know she is in the arms of Jesus. She also requests everyone make arrangements to see her there!

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online streaming services and condolences may be viewed and made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com