Clarksville Obituary: Isaiah Whitmore

April 30th, 2008 — December 20th, 2025

Hooker Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Isaiah Whitmore was born April 30th, 2008, in Kingsport, Tennessee. This sweet life came to an end on Sunday, December 21st, 2025, after a long battle with illness.

Isaiah attended Whitsett Elementary, Pennington Elemetery, Harris Hillman, Rossview High where he graduated early.

Isaiah loved to listen to music, watch tv, spend time with his family and was a complete little jokester. He would get a kick out of his puppy passing gas on his nurses. He enjoyed his dinovox. He enjoyed the zoo. If he liked, you he would smile if not he would fake sleep. He will be greatly missed.

He leaves to cherish his memories his auntie/ mother, Shawander Fulwood, Kylie Fulwood, their children, Kyle Fulwood, Jr., Kylisa Fulwood, Kalyana Fulwood Baker, Kylen Fulwood, Jari Baker (Kalyana Fulwoods husband, Shan Carroll, Shantell Carroll, Laddamyss Carroll, Dominick Bryant, Deadre Carroll, Tyler McGee, grandmother, Delores Scott, Johnny Scott and Bonus grandmother, Laurann Leaders and a host of friends and family.


 
About Hooker Funeral Home

Mr. Samuel E. Hooker (1924-2012) began Hooker Funeral Home in 1968 when he purchased the Roberts Ivie & Vance Funeral home. He was a noted embalmer and a personable man with honorable character.

In his later years, Mr. Terrell Broady Sr. assisted in the embalming and funeral services with Mr. Hooker. He became a close family friend to the Broady family and wished Hooker funeral home to be under the Terrell Broady Funeral Home firm upon his passing.

Since its inception, Hooker Funeral Home has been a full-service funeral home specializing in: Traditional and Personalized Funeral Services, special limousine and transport services, funeral program design and printing, domestic and international shipping, Pre-Arranged Funeral Arrangements, Caskets, vaults, and urns, Notary Public Services, Cremations, and Obituaries.

