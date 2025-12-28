Clarksville Obituary: Isaiah Whitmore

Clarksville, TN – Isaiah Whitmore was born April 30th, 2008, in Kingsport, Tennessee. This sweet life came to an end on Sunday, December 21st, 2025, after a long battle with illness.

Isaiah attended Whitsett Elementary, Pennington Elemetery, Harris Hillman, Rossview High where he graduated early.

Isaiah loved to listen to music, watch tv, spend time with his family and was a complete little jokester. He would get a kick out of his puppy passing gas on his nurses. He enjoyed his dinovox. He enjoyed the zoo. If he liked, you he would smile if not he would fake sleep. He will be greatly missed.

He leaves to cherish his memories his auntie/ mother, Shawander Fulwood, Kylie Fulwood, their children, Kyle Fulwood, Jr., Kylisa Fulwood, Kalyana Fulwood Baker, Kylen Fulwood, Jari Baker (Kalyana Fulwoods husband, Shan Carroll, Shantell Carroll, Laddamyss Carroll, Dominick Bryant, Deadre Carroll, Tyler McGee, grandmother, Delores Scott, Johnny Scott and Bonus grandmother, Laurann Leaders and a host of friends and family.