Loaves & Fishes Car Show Draws Enthusiasts for a Day of Cars, Food, and Community Support

By News Staff
1st Annual Loaves & Fishes Benefit Car Show. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Everyone was invited to the 1st Annual Loaves & Fishes Benefit Car Show, presented by Clarksville Cruisers Car Club on a beautiful October Saturday.

Organizers offered a 50/50 drawing, door prizes, and awards for all categories. There were food vendors on hand, and all vendor fees and entry fees were donations to Loaves & Fishes.

Dozens of cars and trucks were brought out to show, with vehicles ranging from early and unrestored to late-model low-mileage rides that looked showroom fresh.

“It was a great day for a car show,” L&F’s John Durnell said. “Nice weather, great fellowship with some awesome people, we thank every one of you that came out and showed support. Thanks to the food trucks and the vendors, and a big thanks to the volunteers who did a tremendous job and made the day a success. We look forward to next year’s, already.”

Photo Gallery

