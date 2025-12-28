Clarksville Obituary: Parker Ann Parker

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Parker Ann Parker, 76, of Clarksville, TN, will be on Tuesday, December 30th, 2025, at 11:30am at Sykes Funeral Home with Bro. Will Binkley will officiate. Burial will follow in Gupton Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 29th, 2025, from 4:00pm until 7:00pm and again on Tuesday from 10:00am until the hour of service.

Parker was born on July 23rd, 1949 in Clarksville, TN to Dillard Holt and Marion “Poppy” Holt. Parker was a caring and hardworking woman who found joy in serving others. She was a member of Hickory Point Methodist Church.

Parker loved cooking, sewing, and crocheting. She also had a special love for caring for people, especially children, and spent many years babysitting and nurturing young lives. She was no stranger to hard work, contributing both on the farm and through her service in the Montgomery County School System.

In addition to her parents, Parker is preceded in death by her siblings, Jean Buckner, Kenneth Holt, and niece, Ginger Buckner. Parker is survived by her husband, of 58 years, Kelly Parker, children, Chris (Courtney) Parker, Kelly (Danny) Deffendoll, and Bobbie (Jessie) Hamlan, grandchildren, Jacob (Lauren) Deffendoll, Payton Deffendoll, Ethan Hamlan, and Olivia Hamlan, great- grandchildren, Tyler, Willow, and Palmer, and brother, Billy (Anita) Holt.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

A special thanks to Signature Healthcare, Lisa “the lady with the big watch”, Madison, and Suncrest Home Health Care and Hospice.

Please visit Parker’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.