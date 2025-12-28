Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for December 29th – January 1st, 2025

Clarksville, TN – A dramatic change in the weather pattern is headed for Clarksville and Montgomery County, bringing gusty winds, soaking rain, and then sharply colder air before a gradual warmup arrives around New Year’s Day.

Residents should prepare for unsettled conditions early in the period, followed by several days of cold but mostly sunny winter weather.

Mostly cloudy skies and unusually warm temperatures will define Sunday, with highs climbing near 72 degrees. Strong south-southwest winds of 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to 35 mph, will make conditions windy across the area.

Showers will move in mainly before midnight on Sunday Night, bringing a 100 percent chance of rain and totals between a quarter and a half inch. Winds will shift to the west-northwest with gusts up to 35 mph, while temperatures drop sharply to around 27 degrees.

Sunshine will return on Monday, but colder air will be firmly in place with highs only reaching about 33 degrees. West-northwest winds of 10 to 15 mph will keep the air feeling brisk throughout the day.

Partly cloudy skies will settle in on Monday Night, with overnight lows falling near 20 degrees. Northwest winds around 10 mph will add to the cold winter feel.

Dry and bright conditions will continue on Tuesday, with sunny skies and a high near 34 degrees. Light northwest winds will keep the day crisp but calm.

Clear skies and colder air will take hold on Tuesday Night, allowing temperatures to fall to around 24 degrees. Light southwest winds will accompany the chilly overnight conditions.

A warming trend begins on Wednesday, with mostly sunny skies and highs rising to about 46 degrees. Light west winds will make it noticeably more comfortable.

Partly cloudy conditions will return on Wednesday Night, with lows dipping to near 28 degrees and light west-southwest winds.

Mostly sunny skies will greet New Year’s Day, bringing a pleasant high near 49 degrees and the mildest conditions of the forecast period.

Partly cloudy skies will continue into Thursday Night, with lows settling around 26 degrees to close out the extended forecast.

Overall, Clarksville and Montgomery County will see a sharp shift from warm and windy to cold and dry before temperatures moderate just in time for the New Year. Residents should remain weather-aware early in the period due to heavy rain and gusty winds, then enjoy quieter winter weather as the week progresses.