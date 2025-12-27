Clarksville Obituary: Jeremy Lee Miller

Clarksville, TN – Jeremy Lee Miller, born on September 13th, 1975, lived a life rooted in family, love, and simple joys. He passed away leaving behind memories that will forever be held close by those who knew and loved him.

Jeremy was the cherished son of Judy Stewart and the late Nolan “Buddy” Stewart. Family meant everything to him, and he carried that love into every role he held in life. He was a devoted father to Kyle Byrd (Abby), Tori Wallace, and Ryle Miller.

He took great pride in being their dad. He was a proud grandfather to Raeleigh ,D.J. and Luke Byrd, who brought him endless happiness and laughter. Being Papa J was one of his greatest joys ,and his love for his grandchildren knew no bounds. Jeremy is also survived by his sister,Ti-Nea Humphrey and brother Hugh Miller with whom he shared a lifelong bond. He was preceded in death by his brother Brad and father Buddy.

Jeremy loved the outdoors and the freedom it brought him. He enjoyed, hunting, mud bogging, and spending time playing cards, but his favorite moments were always the ones spent with his kids and grandkids. He didn’t need much to be happy, just family nearby, good conversation, and time together.

Jeremy will be remembered by his steady presence, his love for family, and the way he showed up for the people who mattered most. His legacy lives on through his children, grandchildren, and the many lives he touched along the way.