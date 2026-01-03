Clarksville Obituary: Dorothy Thompson Baggett,

Clarksville, TN – Dorothy Thompson Baggett, age 88, of Cunningham, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 30th, 2025.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, January 4th, 2026 at Lone Oak Baptist Church, 3685 Hwy 48, Cunningham, TN with Rev. Will Binkley and Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Sunday from 12:30pm until the hour of service at the church.

Dorothy entered this life on July 29th, 1937, in Southside, TN to the late E.H. and Ruby Batson Thompson. She was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church and belonged to the Lone Oak Ladies Bible Study group. She was also a member of The Country Women’s Club. Dorothy was a devoted and loving wife to her high school sweetheart, Gene Baggett.

Together they had a beautiful 60-year marriage. Dorothy and Gene were the proud developers and owners of Eastland Green and Pebble Brook Golf Courses, as well as skating centers, and Gene Baggett Construction. Dorothy was lovingly known to many as “Mama Dot”. She enjoyed reading, word searches, and vacationing to the beach.



The moments dearest to her heart were those spent in the company of her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She delighted in attending their sporting events and various activities, always cheering them on with unwavering enthusiasm.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Gene Baggett; grandson-in-law, Matt Potter, and great-granddaughter, Abree Dale Potter. Dorothy is also preceded in death by each of her siblings.

Survivors include her sons, Herb (Sallie) Baggett, and Johnny (Beth) Baggett; daughter, Vicki (Randy) Allbert; grandchildren, Adrienne (Travis) Beech, Ashley (Brad) Heflin, Mary (Jeremy) Chandler, Adair (Jamie) McGregor, Alana Potter, Averitt (Holly) Baggett, Ren (Kelly) Baggett, Luke (Megan) Baggett, Ella Baggett, and Lillie (Rossouw) Norval, and 13 great-grandchildren.

Family will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial donations may be made to Lone Oak Baptist Church, 3685 Hwy 48, Cunningham, TN, or any donation of your choice.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

