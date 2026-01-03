Clarksville Obituary: Dorothy Thompson Baggett,

Clarksville, TN – Dorothy Thompson Baggett, age 88, of Cunningham, TN went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 30th, 2025.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, January 4th, 2026 at Lone Oak Baptist Church, 3685 Hwy 48, Cunningham, TN with Rev. Will Binkley and Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Lone Oak Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 3:00pm to 6:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Sunday from 12:30pm until the hour of service at the church.
Dorothy entered this life on July 29th, 1937, in Southside, TN to the late E.H. and Ruby Batson Thompson. She was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church and belonged to the Lone Oak Ladies Bible Study group. She was also a member of The Country Women’s Club. Dorothy was a devoted and loving wife to her high school sweetheart, Gene Baggett.
Together they had a beautiful 60-year marriage. Dorothy and Gene were the proud developers and owners of Eastland Green and Pebble Brook Golf Courses, as well as skating centers, and Gene Baggett Construction. Dorothy was lovingly known to many as “Mama Dot”. She enjoyed reading, word searches, and vacationing to the beach.
The moments dearest to her heart were those spent in the company of her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She delighted in attending their sporting events and various activities, always cheering them on with unwavering enthusiasm.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Gene Baggett; grandson-in-law, Matt Potter, and great-granddaughter, Abree Dale Potter. Dorothy is also preceded in death by each of her siblings.
Survivors include her sons, Herb (Sallie) Baggett, and Johnny (Beth) Baggett; daughter, Vicki (Randy) Allbert; grandchildren, Adrienne (Travis) Beech, Ashley (Brad) Heflin, Mary (Jeremy) Chandler, Adair (Jamie) McGregor, Alana Potter, Averitt (Holly) Baggett, Ren (Kelly) Baggett, Luke (Megan) Baggett, Ella Baggett, and Lillie (Rossouw) Norval, and 13 great-grandchildren.
Family will serve as pallbearers.
Memorial donations may be made to Lone Oak Baptist Church, 3685 Hwy 48, Cunningham, TN, or any donation of your choice.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com