Clarksville Walk to End Alzheimer’s Draws Nearly 600 Participants at Fortera Stadium

Clarksville, TN – There was a huge turnout at the Austin Peay State University (APSU Fortera Stadium for this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s. Co-Chairs Julie Runyon and Kimberly Wiggins were thrilled with the weather, the turnout and the positive energy of the event. They’re already looking forward to next year.

Runyon said, “We were just shy of our team goal, but we hope to reach our fundraising goal by the end of the year. We want people to show up and support the cause, and obviously, for people to donate to fund research and education.”

Wiggins said the dynamic duo (Runyon and Wiggins) have already signed up to Co-Chair for a second year. “We want to make it bigger and better,” Wiggins said. “In my office, we work with a lot of folks who are aging and dealing with dementia. Julie invited me. But the cause is near and dear to her. She has lost family members to Alzheimer’s, and now her father is living with the disease.”

Runyon said, “We are making progress. There is now an FCA-approved drug that, if started early enough, can slow the progression. The goal is to have a drug to prevent it, in addition to a drug that treats the symptoms even better.”

Clarksville’s numbers are up this year, with nearly 600 participants on 67 teams, (16 of those teams designated “Champions”, at the event. Funds raised currently exceed $68,500 on the way to this year’s goal of $73,000. You can donate until December 31st to help them reach that goal.

“For the causes that are near and dear to our hearts, that we know will not only help our families but our community family, that’s where you can normally get a yes from both of us,” Wiggins said.

Photo Gallery