Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council to Highlight Local Artist at Downtown Artwalk

Clarksville, TN – Beginning January 8th, 2026, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) and its partner entities, the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce, Visit Clarksville, and Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Council will participate in Downtown Artwalk at their new location at 335 Franklin Street.

Opening the First Thursday event on January 8th, 2026 is Annalee Parker, a local graphic designer and illustrator. Parker’s exhibit, “Everyday Landmarks” features original artworks inspired by familiar places around Clarksville and the surrounding area. Parks, historic homes, caves, creeks, and public spaces are part of everyday routines.

These works focus on the quiet presence of place. The spots we pass without thinking, revisit often, or carry with us through memory. Together, the collection highlights how ordinary locations become personal landmarks through lived experience, repetition, and time.

“All of our EDC entities are involved in promoting and marketing the community, and local art and artists are a big part of what defines, distinguishes and celebrates our sense of place,” said EDC Chief Executive Officer Buck Dellinger. “We are glad to be in a walkable space that allows us to be part of this great tradition of showcasing our local talent and connect the public to local art and artists.”

The EDC will exhibit work at both its Franklin Street and 4th Street entrances on each first Thursday from 5:00pm-7:00pm. “Everyday Landmarks” will remain on display through Wednesday, February 4th during regular office hours of 8:00am-4:30pm, Monday through Friday, except when the office is closed for lunch from noon-1:00pm.

January Featured Artist Annalee Parker

Annalee Parker is a graphic designer and illustrator based in Clarksville, Tennessee. Born and raised in a small coastal town in Northern California, she grew up surrounded by beaches, open countryside, and working landscapes. That early connection to nature continues to shape her work, influencing both her subject matter and her attention to detail.

Her practice blends fine art sensibility with modern design, often combining watercolor and pen-and-ink with digital techniques. Rooted in storytelling and place, her work spans illustration, editorial design, branding, and visual identity. In early 2024, she founded Parker Designs to provide thoughtful, illustration driven design for nonprofits, local businesses, and community organizations, with a focus on work that feel personal and human.

Currently pursuing her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Graphic Design at Austin Peay State University, Annalee’s work has appeared in the Customs House Museum’s annual magazine Second & Commerce and in collaborations with the City of Springfield, Tennessee.

She has designed for clients across Tennessee, California, and West Virginia, and has received recognition for her traditional artwork, including First Place in Water Media at the Downtown Artists Co-Op Annual Juried Exhibit and an Honorable Mention at the 2Rivers Plein Air Paint-Out.

Artists interested in exhibiting at the EDC may contact Michelle Dickerson at michelle@visistclarksvilletn.com.