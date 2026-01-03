Warren Med Spa Celebrates Grand Opening on Memorial Drive with Luxury Wellness Services

Clarksville, TN – Sande Cox and Summer Cummings are the visionary business partners behind Warren Med Spa, now open at 1746 Memorial Drive Suite A. The Co-Founders have set out to “bring a fresh approach to beauty, wellness, and self-care in Clarksville.”

While neither comes from a medical background, both bring decades of proven success in building businesses, leading teams, and curating stand-out brands. Together, they share a passion for creating exceptional client experiences – blending luxury, comfort, and results-driven services in a serene, welcoming environment.

Cox and Cummings have put together a fantastic team that includes nurse practitioners, registered nurses, and medical aestheticians. Services include injectables – Botox and Dysport, and dermal fillers including Scuptra, as well as skin beads, laser hair removal, skin resurfacing, medical micro-needling,g and RF (radio frequency) micro-needling.

Warren Med Spa’s experienced staff works with men and women and offers services priced from $95 to $2,000. Check out their website at www.thewarrenmedspa.com

Photo Gallery