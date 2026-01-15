Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues Returns to Clarksville with $5 Opening Night at Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – Spread the word! Eve Ensler’s wildly popular series of monologues about women and performed by women is back at the Roxy Regional Theatre for the 23rd year — this time in a new space!

The Vagina Monologues kicks off our residency at 114 Public Square during construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center with a limited run:

Friday, January 16th at 7:00pm

Saturday, January 17th at 7:00pm

Sunday, January 18th at 2:00pm

Funny, outrageous, emotionally affecting and occasionally angry, this Obie Award-winning whirlwind tour of a forbidden zone introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices, including a six-year-old girl, a septuagenarian New Yorker, a vagina workshop participant, a woman who witnesses the birth of her granddaughter, a Bosnian survivor of rape, and a feminist happy to have found a man who “liked to look at it.”

This year’s readings of the monologues, based on interviews Eve Ensler conducted with 200 women about their views on sex, relationships and violence against women, features Montgomery County Trustee Kimberly Wiggins, Ashley Birnbaum and Chloe LaMar.

Directed by Emily Ruck and produced in part by O’Neal & Trustee Kimberly Wiggins, Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection, www.dramatists.com

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances). Please note: The Roxy Regional Theatre is temporarily located down the street at 114 Public Square.

Seating for this production is general admission, and doors will open for seating 30 minutes prior to the performance. Late arrivals will not be admitted due to the configuration of the venue.

Due to language and content, this production is recommended for mature audiences only.

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. Discounts must be mentioned at the time of reservation and can only be redeemed in person or by phone.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville.