22.7 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 15, 2026
HomeNewsObituariesClarksville Obituary: Tiriik Kashmir Johnson
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Tiriik Kashmir Johnson

August 2nd, 1990 — January 11th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Tiriik Kashmir Johnson
Tiriik Kashmir Johnson

Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation ServicesClarksville, TN – Tiriik Kashmir Johnson, 35, was called home on January 11th, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love that will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew him. He was loved beyond measure, and his life truly mattered. 

Tiriik is lovingly remembered by his parents, Yolanda and Anthony M. Johnson, Sr., and his grandmothers, Pastor Mae Olla Parker and Mary Johnson. He also leaves to cherish his memory his uncles and aunts: Louis Parker; Vester (Claudia) Parker; Dominik Parker; Freddie (Jennifer) Parker; Jacquelyn (Mikie Ash) Parker; and Abraham (Misty) Johnson, Jr., as well as his cousins and friends who held a special place in his heart.

Tiriik was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Anthony M. Johnson, Jr., and his grandfathers, Vester Parker, Sr. and Abraham Johnson, Sr. After the loss of his brother in 2014, Tiriik carried on surrounded by the love of his family. Though our hearts are broken, we take comfort in knowing that Tiriik and Anthony are now reunited in Heaven.

Tiriik’s memory will live on through the love of his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him. 

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 17th, 2026 from 4:00pm–7:00pm at
Glory to Glory Full Gospel Baptist Church is located at 175 Stateline Road, Oak Grove, KY.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Tiriik Kashmir Johnson, please visit our flower store.
 

About Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services serves the needs of families in Montgomery County and surrounding areas. Gateway is a family business, owned and operated by two funeral directors with more than  30 years of combined professional funeral service experience. The name, “Gateway” was chosen as a tribute to Clarksville’s nickname, “Gateway to the New South”. We are proud to be a part of Clarksville!

 We have been true to the principles that have made us a successful, small-town family-owned business, remaining focused on our hometown values.

We invite you to call or visit Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services for a personal tour, and to get answers to questions on cremation options, funeral prices, and funeral pre-planning.

For more information, visit www.gatewayfh.com

Previous article
Clarksville Obituary: Averitt Lewis Hagewood
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information