Clarksville Obituary: Tiriik Kashmir Johnson

Clarksville, TN – Tiriik Kashmir Johnson, 35, was called home on January 11th, 2026, leaving behind a legacy of love that will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew him. He was loved beyond measure, and his life truly mattered.

Tiriik is lovingly remembered by his parents, Yolanda and Anthony M. Johnson, Sr., and his grandmothers, Pastor Mae Olla Parker and Mary Johnson. He also leaves to cherish his memory his uncles and aunts: Louis Parker; Vester (Claudia) Parker; Dominik Parker; Freddie (Jennifer) Parker; Jacquelyn (Mikie Ash) Parker; and Abraham (Misty) Johnson, Jr., as well as his cousins and friends who held a special place in his heart.

Tiriik was preceded in death by his beloved brother, Anthony M. Johnson, Jr., and his grandfathers, Vester Parker, Sr. and Abraham Johnson, Sr. After the loss of his brother in 2014, Tiriik carried on surrounded by the love of his family. Though our hearts are broken, we take comfort in knowing that Tiriik and Anthony are now reunited in Heaven.

Tiriik’s memory will live on through the love of his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 17th, 2026 from 4:00pm–7:00pm at

Glory to Glory Full Gospel Baptist Church is located at 175 Stateline Road, Oak Grove, KY.