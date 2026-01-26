Fort Campbell DODEA Schools Closed January 27th Due to Ice and Extreme Cold

Fort Campbell, KY – Dear Fort Campbell Schools Families and Staff,

Due to the continued icy conditions of roadways, parking lots, and walkways, and the extreme cold temperatures predicted, all DODEA schools on Fort Campbell will remain closed for all students and staff on Tuesday, January 27th, 2026.

This closure includes all regular school operations and all after-school meetings, events, sports, and activities.

We appreciate your support and understanding in keeping everyone safe.

Respectfully,

Fort Campbell Schools