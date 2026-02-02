Clarksville Obituary: Gary Martin

Clarksville, TN – Gary Martin (also known as Pops and the Waving Man).

Gary was born on May 26, 1950, the son of Cavie and Marie Martin and passed from this world on January 19, 2026. He was 75 years old. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by one brother-in-law; and one great grandchild.

Pops grew up in Fairview, Tennessee. He was married to Linda (Schafer) Martin. Gary and Linda were high school sweethearts but life had different plans. They married later in life and spent 18 wonderful years together. He proudly served in the Army as a Heavy Equipment Engineer from June 19th, 1972 until March 18th, 1981. He was fondly known around Houston County as the Waving Man and could be seen many days during the week at the Red Shed or at Gray’s Crossing waving at everyone who passed as he sold the pies and quick breads made by Linda.

Pops loved spending time with family and friends. He loved to cook and was always ready for a fish fry, BBQ, or a bonfire. Every Thanksgiving and Christmas he spent the day preparing and frying the best turkey you would ever eat. He loved to be out on the boat with a big catfish on his line. Day or night he was always ready for a fishing trip. In his younger years he loved hunting deer, rabbit, and raccoon. He had a love of gardening or just being outdoors in general. He spent his last year watching Swamp People and game warden shows on television with his best friend, Larry Mays. He will be greatly missed.

In addition to his wife, Linda, Gary was survived by his brother, Ronnie Martin; his sons Steven Martin (Jessica) and William (Eddy) Clark (Julie);his daughter, Shellie Frogge; five grandchildren; eight great grandchild; four brother-in-laws; and four sister-in-laws.

There will be a Celebration of Life at Spring Hill Church (3332 TN Hwy 46, Erin, TN 37061) on February 7th, 2026. Visitation will be from 9-1 with the service starting at 1. Brother Bryan Henley will be officiating with Brother Cass Rye, Jr assisting. We will have a pot luck meal after the service.

Linda would like to add a special thank you to Shane Mays for staying with them and helping to take care of Pops as well as being there for her.

Instead of flowers, please donate to Nave Funeral Home to be applied to final expenses.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, 4639 West Main Street, Erin, TN, 37061.