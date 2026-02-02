Clarksville Pets of the Week for February 2nd, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of February 2nd, 2026.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Giorgina is a young female German Shepherd mix. She is vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. Please do research on this breed if you are not familiar. They do require lots of exercise and challenging toys to help channel energy. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Kristine is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier. She is fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. Come take her out in the yard and see what wonderful addition she will be to a lucky family.

Mira is a young female Cattle dog. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. Sweet girl would do well with an active family to take her on adventures.

Max is a young adult male Domestic Shorthair. He is vetted, litter trained and neutered so he can go home the same day. Check him out in the Cat room.

Daphy is a male domestic shorthair kitten. He is vetted, neutered and litter trained. Daphy can go home the same day. He can be seen in the Cat Room.

Dani is a young male Domestic Shorthair mix. He is vetted, neutered and litter box trained. He can go home the same day. He will be a wonderful companion. Come see him in the cat room.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road. (North Clarksville) *Come visit them at their new facility*. For more information call 931.648.5750 or visit www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Taylor is an adult female cat with medium hair. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Tylor needs a home with no children or dogs but is fine with other cats. She is very skittish at first and seeks a calm, quiet safe space. Once she has settled and feels safe she will come seek attention. She prefers not to be picked up and loud noises and very busy environments make her nervous. A calm, less active home will suit her best.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on Facebook

www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

* Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Chance is a delightful male Domestic Short hair. He is fully vetted, neutered and litter trained. Chance was sadly found in a ditch near death but was brought to the rescue and nursed back to health and is ready for his forever family.

Chance has special needs as he is partially blind. That does not stop him from loving human companionship and attention. He can see/hear when people are walking near him and will come up and rub against your legs. He eats kibble but does love his wet food as a treat. Chance needs a loving home.

*Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application, please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their Facebook page http://www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Drako is a 4 year old male Pit Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and keeps his kennel very clean. Drako is just the sweetest, silliest guy and is looking for a special home where he is the only pet and the center of attention.

He needs a home where he can decompress and settle in at his own pace and a family willing to continue building his confidence and continue training. He would be a wonderful jogging buddy and companion. Drako was abandoned at 9 weeks old and has been living with the wonderful folks at the rescue since then. He needs his own forever family.

If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Kane is an adult male Pit Bull terrier. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. Kane is just an absolute delight and is good with other dogs with a meet and greet and with children. He would need a yard with a 6 foot fence so he can get out all his zoomies and play with his toys.

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Always remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.Kane is patiently is waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information, please email adoptions@ cprmidtn@gmail.com

Zoomie is a 12 year old female senior Jack Russel mix. She is fully vetted, spayed, house trained and microchipped. She has special needs as she is blind in one eye and possibly go blind in the other as well. She is a little shy at first but such a sweet girl.

She is ok with other dogs, unknown about cats and no young children please. She will make a wonderful addition to a calm, quiet home where she can get all the attention and live out her golden years.

You can find her and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Bella is a striking 2 year old female Bengal. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Bella’s new family must have Bengal or Savannah experience. She is considered an exotic breed and has many requirements that must be met on your application. First, she MUST be the only pet in the home. She can never live with any other animals and you must be OK with having only one pet. She will react by stressing out, not using her litter box, hissing and just being very unhappy and letting you know.

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Bengals, including this girl, are very chatty. She loves lounging on a perch, playing with toys and will come to you on her terms for affection. When she is done, she’s done. She needs exercise, playtime and a special diet. She needs a person who is not put off by occasional hisses and growls ( no bites) and is willing to commit time and energy to her happiness and wellbeing.To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their Facebook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Enzo is a sweet 2 year old male mixed breed. He is fully vetted, neutered and house trained. He has done well with other dogs, cats are unknown at this time and no children please. Enzo is a high energy boy who would love adventures, hiking, jogging and just being with his people. Enzo needs a family willing to let him decompress and find his footing on his own time. He will need lots of love and patience and you will be rewarded with a wonderful, devoted companion.

For an application/more information: www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/enzo or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Osiris is a 6 week old Lab/Great Dane mix. Available for Pre Adoption now along with his brothers and one sister. Working on potty training, but remember they are babies! It will take time, patience (and non freezing, icy weather) and commitment to get them trained. Will be able to go home on February 12th. He has had his first set of shots and dewormed.

He will come with a voucher for neutering at MC Humane Society when age appropriate. He and his siblings are looking for forever homes. He will weigh between 60-100 pounds. Meet and greets are required. Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.

Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Storm is a handsome, young, male Black Lab mix. He is fully vetted, neutered and is attending ongoing training classes. He is good with other dogs but he does have a lot of young pup/Lab energy so he might be a lot for toddlers.

Meet and greets are required, especially if other animals are in the home as per Rescue Policy. This gorgeous boy has so much love to give and will be a wonderful hiking/jogging buddy.

For more information, call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Cindy Lou is a sweet female mixed breed. Fully vetted, spayed and is enrolled in a 4 week training course to reinforce those basic commands. She is doing very well but still looking for her forever family. She will make a wonderful addition. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline@ 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!

Saving Kittens Sanctuary

Xena is a 3 year old female domestic Black Long Hair. Fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She loves other cats, can be around a calm cat savvy dog but no children under 8 years old please. She will need time to get comfortable and have her own safe space.

Once she adapts she is quite the explorer and will climb up and cuddle in your lap. If you’d like to set up a meet and greet with her please reach out to the rescue. Applications are at : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAlpQLSdj-RCMIIFwabcZ-uMKPyQHDrZ4oLp3RTjaMJWhfFJ-CVMZHA/viewform?usp=header

For more information they can be found on FaceBook Saving Kittens Sanctuary and by email at savebabykittens@gmail.com