Marsha Blackburn Report: Helping Tennesseans Recover from Winter Storm Fern

Washington, D.C. – As Tennesseans recover from this winter storm, we are grateful for the Tennessee National Guard, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), and our first responders who have been working around the clock to keep our communities safe.

This week, I spoke on the Senate floor about the severe weather that has impacted hundreds of thousands of people across the Volunteer State. At its peak, hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans were without power, and many people are still experiencing power outages.

Our prayers are with those who are mourning the loss of their loved ones. I am continuing to receive updates from mayors across Tennessee, and I am grateful that President Trump swiftly approved Governor Lee’s emergency declaration request last weekend ahead of the winter storm.

I led members of the Tennessee delegation in urging swift approval of Governor Lee’s expedited disaster declaration request for 23 counties following the significant impacts of Winter Storm Fern. As we recover, I encourage everyone to stay off the roads, stay home, and stay safe until conditions improve.

Read more here.

Weekly Rundown

Earlier this week, I spoke with Tennesseans in 16 counties about how they’ve been impacted by the winter storms. We are grateful to President Donald J. Trump for swiftly approving Governor Lee’s emergency declaration request as well as the Tennessee National Guard and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency for working around the clock to keep Tennesseans safe. We also discussed the ongoing success of the Memphis Safe Task Force and what Republicans are doing to make life more affordable, improve access to health care, combat fraud, and strengthen election integrity as we kick off a new year. Read more here.

Americans with disabilities should be able to continue working without losing coverage or care through Medicaid when they turn 65. To ensure working Americans with disabilities are not forced to retire to keep their Medicaid coverage and benefits, I introduced the Ensuring Access to Medicaid Buy-in Programs Act. This legislation was included in the three-bill minibus appropriations package that passed the House last week and funds the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services along with other federal agencies. Read more here.

Every veteran deserves to receive the benefits and care they earned in a timely manner. To improve access to over-the-counter hearing aids for eligible veterans at VA medical facilities, I introduced the Veterans Hearing Aid Improvement Act. This would position the VA to more efficiently serve the 400,000 veterans who call Tennessee home without compromising the quality of care they receive. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

If you were to ask my fellow Tennesseans what’s wrong with ticketing today, they would not hesitate to tell you that the system feels rigged against them. This week, I chaired a Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Technology, and Data Privacy hearing examining the impact of ticket sales practices and bot practices on American consumers. During the hearing, I grilled a representative from Live Nation Entertainment, Mr. Dan Wall, on allegations that Ticketmaster turned a blind eye to scalpers violating ticket purchasing limits as a matter of policy. I also spoke with entertainer Robert Ritchie, better known as “Kid Rock,” on how the ticketing industry is putting scammers before artists and their fans. Read more about the hearing here , and read my column on it here

ICYMI

In the years ahead, artificial intelligence has the potential to transform how we work, learn, communicate, travel, and live. In Tennessee and across America, we are already seeing what this emerging technology can accomplish. Read my op-ed on this here.

Three years ago, in the wake of the murder by Iranian “morality police” of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini for improper wearing of her hijab, the Iranian people flooded the streets to stand in opposition to their authoritarian regime and demand freedom. Panicked, the Iranian government shut down the internet to crush the protests in darkness, but it was too late. Read my op-ed on this here.