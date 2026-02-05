Clarksville Obituary: Terry Dotson Page

Clarksville, TN – Terry Dotson Page, 78, went to play on the eternal golf course in Heaven on January 24th, 2026.
A proud Vietnam veteran, he served his country with honor and carried his battle scars until his very last minute on Earth.
He was a loving father of 4 and a caring grandfather of 7. He enjoyed his days on the golf course and celebrated 2 hole in ones throughout his golf career.
He is survived by his doting wife, Starr Jones Page; his children Davis and Stephanie Page, Terry and Kellea Page, Travis and Stacy Page, and Martha (Page) and David Smitt. He will be missed by his grandchildren; Luke Page, Brady Page, Blake Page, Sydney Griffy, Davis Griffy, Alexander Smitt, and Gideon Smitt.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. A service honoring him will be held on February 13th, 2026 at Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home at 12:00pm. Visitation will be on February 13th, 2026 at Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home from 10:00am-12:00pm. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
He will be deeply missed but comfort is found in knowing he is fully enjoying Heaven and eternal life.
