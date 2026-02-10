Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf Wraps Up Puerto Rico Tournament in Seventh Place

Humacao, Puerto Rico – Led by a five-under 67 from Patton Samuels, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team shot even-par 288 in the final round of UNC Greensboro’s Palmas Del Mar Collegiate, Tuesday, and finished in 11th place with a score of eight-over 872 on the Flamboyan Course at Palmas Del Mar Golf Club.

Austin Peay State University finished six shots ahead of Delaware, Eastern Kentucky, and Wofford, who all finished the tournament tied for 12th. The Governors also finished one shot behind 10th-place Boston College and four shots behind ninth-place Michigan.

Wake Forest claimed the team title with a score of 26-under 838, while the Demon Deacons’ Tom Haberer was the individual medalist with a score of 13-under 203.

Samuels carded an eagle and five birdies to fire the best round of the tournament by a Governor, picking up a dozen spots on the field to finish tied for seventh with a score of six-under 210.

The second-best round of the day by a Gov belonged to Zach Olsen, who shot one-under 71 to pick up eight spots on the leaderboard and finish tied for 74th at 12-over 228. Jackson Wise carded an even-par 72 in the final round and finished tied for 40th with a three-round score of two-over 218.

Grady Cox and John Mark Mills each shot six-over 78 in the third round, with Cox finishing the tournament tied for 55th at six-over 222 and Mills finishing tied for 76th at 13-over 229.

Playing as an individual, Will Swigart carded a seven-over 79 in the third round and finished in 86th place with a score of 241.

Austin Peay State University is back in action when it competes at Louisiana’s Lake Las Vegas Invitational, February 22nd-24th, at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada.

For news and updates, follow the APSU men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.