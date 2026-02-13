Austin Peay State University Golfer Patton Samuels Secures ASUN Golfer of the Week Award

Jacksonville, FL – After a seventh-place finish at the Palmas del Mar Collegiate, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golfer Patton Samuels was named the Atlantic Sun Conference Men’s Golfer of the Week for the first time this season and fourth time in his career, Thursday.

Samuels opened the tournament with a one-over 73 on the Flamboyan Course at Palmas del Mar Golf Club in Humacao, Puerto Rico. He then carded two-under 70 in the second round and a five-under 67 in the third round to pick up 16 spots on the field in the final two rounds and finish tied for seventh – his second top-10 finish of the season.

Samuels recorded an eagle and 11 birdies in the tournament, with the eagle and five birdies coming in the third round.

The Clarksville native leads the Governors with a 70.20 scoring average this season and has a 340-61-16 (.848) record against the field in five events. Samuels also leads the Govs with 11 rounds at even or under par, seven rounds in the 60s, and a counting score in 14-of-15 rounds played this season.

Samuels and the APSU Govs are back in action when they compete at Louisiana’s Lake Las Vegas Invitational, February 22nd-24th, at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada.

For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s golf team on X and Instagram (@GovsMGO) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.