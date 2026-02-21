Austin Peay State University Baseball Beats Eastern Michigan 8-7 with 11th-Inning Walk-Off at The Hand

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team walked off Eastern Michigan in the bottom of the 11th inning on Trevor Conley’s game-winning single, 8-7, while tallying a career-high five RBI, to force a game three rubber match, Saturday, at Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

How it Happened

Bottom 2nd | Cole Johnson began the inning with a leadoff walk before back-to-back singles off the bats of Andres Matias and Zion Taylor. Paris Pridgen then hit a fly ball out to deep center, allowing Johnson to score on the sacrifice fly for the first run of the game. Trevor Conley followed up with a two-RBI single up the middle to put the APSU Govs up 3-0.

Top 3rd | TJ Williams led off the inning with a walk, before rounding the bases on a two-run home run from Devan Zirwas. Ty Stecko followed with a walk before scoring on an RBI double from Nathan Borchardt, tying the game at three.

Bottom 4th | Matias and Taylor led the inning with back-to-back walks before Pridgen got on base and advanced both runners on a bunt single to third. Keaton Cottam then singled through the left side, bringing in Matias. Ethan Davis came in to relieve Michael Pfeiffer and allowed a two-RBI single to Conley, as he collected his fourth RBI of the game. Ray Velazquez later singled through the left side to bring in Cottam for a 7-3 lead.

Top 5th | Dylan Kazee relieved Kaleb Applebey with an out in the inning and walked Zirwas before being replaced by Gavin Alveti. He would face Stecko to begin the inning and allowed a single through the right side before a Borchardt single to score Zirwas. Another run would later score as Stecko scored on an infield hit by Drew Jones, making the score 7-5 in favor of the APSU Govs.

Top 7th | Elijah Underhill, who began the sixth inning on the mound for APSU, retired four-straight batters before allowing a solo home run down the right field line to Borchardt, bringing EMU back within one run.

Top 9th | Jett Hope entered the game with a save opportunity to begin the ninth. He retired a pair of batters before later allowing an RBI single from pinch-hitter Ben Schechterman, tying the game 7-7.

Bottom 11th | Matias drew a leadoff walk to begin the 11th before being recorded out on a fielder’s choice from Zion Taylor. He would advance to second base on a base hit up the middle from Cottam, before scoring the walk-off run when Conley picked up his fifth RBI of the day on a single to center field to put the game away.

Wrap Up

Hope picked up the win after throwing the game’s final three innings. He improved to 2-0 on the season after punching out two batters and allowing a run to score on a pair of hits and a walk.

Brian Henson was given the loss and fell to 0-1 on the season after allowing one earned run to score on a pair of hits and one walk, while striking out one batter in 2.2 innings of relief.

Notables

Conley: 3-5, 5 RBI – His five RBI are a career-high in a single game, besting his four at Murray State, March 22, 2023.

Underhill: 3.0 IP, 4 K, BB, 1 ER – His three innings and four strikeouts are career single-game bests.

