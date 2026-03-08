Clarksville Obituary: Billy Travis

Clarksville, TN – Billy Travis age 78 of Southside, TN passed away on Thursday March 5th, 2026

Celebration of Life will be held 11:00am Monday, March 9th, 2026 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. James Black officiating. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00pm to 5:00pm and again on Monday from 9:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Billy entered this life on May 28th, 1947, in Dickson County, TN to the late Woodrow and Doris Batson Travis. He was a member of Southside Church and retired from State Stove Industries after 20 years of dedicated employment. Billy’s love for farming was evident. Whether it was working with crops or caring for cows, he could always be found tending to his farm. Outside of work and farming, Billy found joy in hunting, fishing, being outdoors, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Charles “Buddy” Travis, Robert “Bobby” Travis, Wayne Travis, Ronnie Travis and Warren “WL” Travis; sisters, Sondra Harris, Lucille Dotson, and Sherri Wallace.

Survivors include his loving wife of 57 years, Cynthia Travis; daughter, Mia Johnson; brother, Cecil Travis; sister, Cecilia Grubb, and grandson, Nicholas Johnson.

Pallbearers will be Charles Travis, Jr., Cecil Travis, Jr., Dean Fain, Bobby Fain, Steve Shamwell, and Fuatia “Tony” Togia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Southside Church.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com