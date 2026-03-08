Austin Peay State University Researchers Explore How Military Training Helps Address Teacher Shortages

Clarksville, TN – Two Austin Peay State University (APSU) employees presented research at a national education conference on how military service translates into teaching skills, part of a year-long study to inform veteran recruitment efforts and address widespread teacher shortages.

Dr. Joanne Philhower, an assistant professor in the Eriksson College of Education, and Jasmin Linares, assistant vice president for Military and Veterans Affairs, met with veteran students in focus groups throughout the 2025-26 academic year They discussed their findings during the Association of Teacher Educators Annual Meeting in Arlington, Virginia, held February 8th-11th.

The research emerged from Philhower’s experience teaching veteran students at Austin Peay State University, where approximately 33% of students are military-affiliated. She noticed strong connections between military service and teaching skills through classroom discussions, and partnered with the VETS Bravo-designated Military and Veterans Affairs Division to formalize her observations.

“I am thankful that the Military and Veterans Affairs Division has been so open to collaborating and helping me understand the military side of things,” said Philhower, whose father also served in the Army during the Vietnam era. “In having discussions with my dad about my research and my interactions with student veterans, he has been more willing to share information about his military experience. Not only has this research helped me think about how I can support this special population better, but it has also helped me personally in my relationship with my dad.”

Philhower and Linares’ work identified several areas of overlap between military service and teaching, including:

Classroom management: Veterans remain calm under pressure and are skilled at managing challenging situations.

Based on these findings, the Eriksson College of Education and the Military and Veterans Affairs Division are developing several initiatives, including:

Workshops and transition conversations designed for student veterans pursuing education degrees

student veterans pursuing education degrees Intentional support structures for veterans entering classroom environments

Strategic recruitment effort to address teacher shortages by encouraging veterans to consider teaching as a continued form of service

This initiative comes as Tennessee faces an ongoing teacher shortage, with several positions across the state either vacant or filled by teachers on emergency credentials during the 2024-25 school year. (PDF) APSU’s veteran student population represents a potential pipeline to address these gaps while supporting post-military career transitions.