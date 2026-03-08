Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls 4-2 to Saint Louis

Paducah, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell to St. Louis 4-2, Saturday, at the Paul Rowton Tennis Courts in Paducah, Kentucky.

Glen Arnet and Vincent Lu started the Governors on a strong start with a 6-2 win over their St. Louis opponents in doubles. Bodi van Galen and Lucas Ranciaro fell to their opponents 6-3, taking Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomovski’s match to completion where they defeated their opponents 6-4, clinching the doubles point for the Governors.

In singles, Loubser dropped his match decision in two sets 6-3, 6-0 and Lu defeated his opponent in two, 6-4, 6-3. Ranciaro lost his match in two sets, tying the match score 2-2. St. Louis would win the final two matches against Arnet and Hormaza, leaving Tomovski’s match unfinished.

Austin Peay vs. St. Louis

Doubles

Singles

Order of Finish

Doubles: 2,3,1; Singles: 1,2,5,6,4

Follow the APSU Govs

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team is back in action when they take on Jackson State on Thursday for a 2:00pm match in Jackson, Mississippi.