Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Falls 4-2 to Saint Louis

Paducah, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell to St. Louis 4-2, Saturday, at the Paul Rowton Tennis Courts in Paducah, Kentucky.
Glen Arnet and Vincent Lu started the Governors on a strong start with a 6-2 win over their St. Louis opponents in doubles. Bodi van Galen and Lucas Ranciaro fell to their opponents 6-3, taking Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomovski’s match to completion where they defeated their opponents 6-4, clinching the doubles point for the Governors.
In singles, Loubser dropped his match decision in two sets 6-3, 6-0 and Lu defeated his opponent in two, 6-4, 6-3. Ranciaro lost his match in two sets, tying the match score 2-2. St. Louis would win the final two matches against Arnet and Hormaza, leaving Tomovski’s match unfinished.
Austin Peay vs. St. Louis
Doubles
- Rohan Loubser / Logan Tomovski def. Adrien Ducruet / Luca Lo Nardo, 6-4
- Glen Arnet / Vincent Lu def. Riki Koshimizu / Declan Townsend, 6-2
- Valentin Vasquez / Andres Castellanos def. Bodi van Galen / Lucas Ranciaro, 6-3
Singles
- Andres Castellanos def. Rohan Loubser, 6-3, 6-0
- Vincent Lu def. / Declan Townsend, 6-4, 6-3
- Logan Tomovski vs. Adrian Ducruet, 4-6, 6-3, 4-1
- Luca Lo Nardo def. Felipe De La Hormaza, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3
- Riki Koshimizu def. Lucas Ranciaro, 6-1, 6-2
- Valentin Vasquez def. Glen Arnet, 6-4, 6-4
Order of Finish
Doubles: 2,3,1; Singles: 1,2,5,6,4
For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).
Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis
The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team is back in action when they take on Jackson State on Thursday for a 2:00pm match in Jackson, Mississippi.