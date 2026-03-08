51.5 F
Clarksville
Sunday, March 8, 2026
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Falls 4-2 to Saint Louis

APSU Men's TennisPaducah, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team fell to St. Louis 4-2, Saturday, at the Paul Rowton Tennis Courts in Paducah, Kentucky.  

Glen Arnet and Vincent Lu started the Governors on a strong start with a 6-2 win over their St. Louis opponents in doubles. Bodi van Galen and Lucas Ranciaro fell to their opponents 6-3, taking Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomovski’s match to completion where they defeated their opponents 6-4, clinching the doubles point for the Governors.

In singles, Loubser dropped his match decision in two sets 6-3, 6-0 and Lu defeated his opponent in two, 6-4, 6-3. Ranciaro lost his match in two sets, tying the match score 2-2. St. Louis would win the final two matches against Arnet and Hormaza, leaving Tomovski’s match unfinished.

Austin Peay vs. St. Louis 

Doubles      

  1. Rohan Loubser / Logan Tomovski def. Adrien Ducruet / Luca Lo Nardo,  6-4 
  2. Glen Arnet /  Vincent Lu def. Riki Koshimizu / Declan Townsend, 6-2 
  3. Valentin Vasquez / Andres Castellanos def. Bodi van Galen / Lucas Ranciaro, 6-3

Singles 

  1. Andres Castellanos def. Rohan Loubser, 6-3, 6-0
  2. Vincent Lu def. / Declan Townsend, 6-4, 6-3
  3. Logan Tomovski vs. Adrian Ducruet, 4-6, 6-3, 4-1
  4. Luca Lo Nardo def. Felipe De La Hormaza, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3
  5. Riki Koshimizu def. Lucas Ranciaro, 6-1, 6-2
  6. Valentin Vasquez def. Glen Arnet, 6-4, 6-4

Order of Finish 

Doubles: 2,3,1; Singles: 1,2,5,6,4

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team is back in action when they take on Jackson State on Thursday for a 2:00pm match in Jackson, Mississippi.

APSU Women's Tennis Sweeps Saint Louis 4-0 at Rowton Paul Indoor Tennis Courts
Austin Peay State University Researchers Explore How Military Training Helps Address Teacher Shortages
