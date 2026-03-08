53 F
Clarksville
Sunday, March 8, 2026
HomeSportsAPSU Women’s Tennis Sweeps Saint Louis 4-0 at Rowton Paul Indoor Tennis...
Sports

APSU Women’s Tennis Sweeps Saint Louis 4-0 at Rowton Paul Indoor Tennis Courts

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Dominates Billikens in Straight-Sets Win. (Madison Harrigan, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Dominates Billikens in Straight-Sets Win. (Madison Harrigan, APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University - APSUPaducah, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned a 4-0 victory against St. Louis, Saturday, at the Rowton Paul Indoor Tennis Courts. 

Doubles competition started with a dropped decision against the Billikins pair Emmerson White and Madison Hill, 6-4. Sophia Baranov and Clemence Butavand defeated their opponents in a 6-3 match to get the Governors a tie towards the double point. The Governors clinched to win the doubles point, with Pauline Bruns and Elena Thiel defeating Elizabeth Choate and Aryn Walker, 6-4.

Butavand clinched the first singles point, defeating her opponent in two sets, 6-3, 6-0. Thiel defeated Aryn Walker 6-3, 6-0 on the sixth court. Bohlen clinched the win for the Governors winning both sets 6-2.

Results   

Doubles   

  1. Emmerson White / Madison Hill def. Luca Bohlen / Yi-Ching Huang , 6-4
  2. Pauline Bruns / Elena Thiel def. Elizabeth Choate / Aryn Walker, 6-4
  3. Sophia Baranov / Clemence Butavand def. Fiorella Duran / Nicolly Ferreira, 6-3

Singles   

  1. Sophia Baranov vs. Emmerson White, 0-6, 5-4
  2. Yi-Ching Huang vs. Fiorella Duran, 5-7, 4-1
  3. Luca Bohlen def. Madison Hill, 6-2, 6-2
  4. Clemence Butavand def. Nicolly Ferreira. 6-3, 6-0
  5. Pauline Bruns vs. Naima Luthra, 6-3, 5-6
  6. Elena Thiel def. Aryn Walker, 6-3, 6-0

Order of Finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (4,6,3)

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis). 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball eam is back in action when it plays Jackson State on Saturday at 2:00pm, at the Jackson State Tennis Courts

Previous article
NASA Study Finds DART Mission Impact Altered Orbit of Didymos–Dimorphos System Around the Sun
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information