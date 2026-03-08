APSU Women’s Tennis Sweeps Saint Louis 4-0 at Rowton Paul Indoor Tennis Courts

Paducah, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned a 4-0 victory against St. Louis, Saturday, at the Rowton Paul Indoor Tennis Courts.

Doubles competition started with a dropped decision against the Billikins pair Emmerson White and Madison Hill, 6-4. Sophia Baranov and Clemence Butavand defeated their opponents in a 6-3 match to get the Governors a tie towards the double point. The Governors clinched to win the doubles point, with Pauline Bruns and Elena Thiel defeating Elizabeth Choate and Aryn Walker, 6-4.

Butavand clinched the first singles point, defeating her opponent in two sets, 6-3, 6-0. Thiel defeated Aryn Walker 6-3, 6-0 on the sixth court. Bohlen clinched the win for the Governors winning both sets 6-2.

Results

Doubles

Singles

Order of Finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (4,6,3)

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball eam is back in action when it plays Jackson State on Saturday at 2:00pm, at the Jackson State Tennis Courts