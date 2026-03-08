APSU Women’s Tennis Sweeps Saint Louis 4-0 at Rowton Paul Indoor Tennis Courts

Paducah, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned a 4-0 victory against St. Louis, Saturday, at the Rowton Paul Indoor Tennis Courts.
Doubles competition started with a dropped decision against the Billikins pair Emmerson White and Madison Hill, 6-4. Sophia Baranov and Clemence Butavand defeated their opponents in a 6-3 match to get the Governors a tie towards the double point. The Governors clinched to win the doubles point, with Pauline Bruns and Elena Thiel defeating Elizabeth Choate and Aryn Walker, 6-4.
Butavand clinched the first singles point, defeating her opponent in two sets, 6-3, 6-0. Thiel defeated Aryn Walker 6-3, 6-0 on the sixth court. Bohlen clinched the win for the Governors winning both sets 6-2.
Results
Doubles
- Emmerson White / Madison Hill def. Luca Bohlen / Yi-Ching Huang , 6-4
- Pauline Bruns / Elena Thiel def. Elizabeth Choate / Aryn Walker, 6-4
- Sophia Baranov / Clemence Butavand def. Fiorella Duran / Nicolly Ferreira, 6-3
Singles
- Sophia Baranov vs. Emmerson White, 0-6, 5-4
- Yi-Ching Huang vs. Fiorella Duran, 5-7, 4-1
- Luca Bohlen def. Madison Hill, 6-2, 6-2
- Clemence Butavand def. Nicolly Ferreira. 6-3, 6-0
- Pauline Bruns vs. Naima Luthra, 6-3, 5-6
- Elena Thiel def. Aryn Walker, 6-3, 6-0
Order of Finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (4,6,3)
Follow the APSU Govs
For news and updates throughout the Governors’ 2026 season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).
Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball
The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball eam is back in action when it plays Jackson State on Saturday at 2:00pm, at the Jackson State Tennis Courts