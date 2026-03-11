44.2 F
Sports

APSU Men’s Tennis Clashes with Jackson State on the Road Thursday

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team faces Jackson State in a Thursday 2:00pm match at the Jackson State Tennis Courts in Jackson, Mississippi. 

The Governors have earned two wins this season, coming in 4-3 victories against Oakland City and Southern Indiana. 

Recently, the Governors dropped a 4-2 neutral site loss against St. Louis in Paducah, Kentucky.

Glen Arnet (6-6) and Logan Tomovski (7-7) lead the team with split records overall. Rohan Loubser and Tomovski are 6-4 in doubles, and Lucas Ranciaro and Arnet are 2-2.

This will be the first meeting between the Governors and the Tigers in program history.

Jackson State is coming off a 4-0 loss against SWAC opponent Alabama State, March 8th. The Tigers are currently 3-9 and are 2-5 at home.

About the Jackson State Tigers

2025-26 Record: 3-9 (1-1, SWAC)    

2024-25 Record: 9-11 (4-2, SWAC)    

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis). 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team hosts IU Indy for their first home match of the season on Thursday at 2:00pm at the Governors Tennis Courts in Clarksville, Tennessee.

