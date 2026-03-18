Clarksville Obituary: Chaplain (MAJ, Retired) Craig Phillip Honbarger

Clarksville, TN – Chaplain (MAJ, Retired) Craig Phillip Honbarger, a devoted husband, loving father, and faithful servant of God, passed away peacefully on March 14th, 2026, at the age of 55 after a short battle with cancer.

Born on May 16th, 1970 in Salisbury, NC, Craig dedicated his life to faith, family, and service to others. Shortly after graduating from South Rowan High School, he began his military service in the United States Army as a mechanic with the 82nd Airborne Division, where he was deployed in support of Desert Storm in 1991.

He felt a deep calling to ministry and went on to become an Army chaplain. He faithfully served as a chaplain for many years, offering spiritual guidance, comfort, and compassion to countless individuals during some of life’s most difficult moments. During his distinguished 21 year military career, Chaplain Honbarger served with honor and courage.

His service was recognized with numerous awards and decorations, including the Bronze Star, Combat Action Badge, Ranger Tab, Master Parachutist Badge, and the Presidential Unit Citation Award with 5-73 CAV, 82nd Airborne Division during Operation Iraqi Freedom (06-07).

Following his retirement from the Army in 2018, Craig continued in his ministry to the Lord as a Marriage and Family Therapist, where he worked closely with service members suffering from PTSD, and more recently as the pastor of First Christian Church in Clarksville, TN.

Outside of his ministry, Craig found joy in the simple blessings of life. He loved music, enjoyed cooking meals, tending to his garden, riding his mountain bike and Harley, and spending time camping. Craig was a man of ready wit and subtle humor.

He had great insight into the human condition. His legacy will live on in the memories of dozens, if not hundreds, of military personnel and civilians alike. Those who knew him will remember his kind heart, thoughtful prayers, and his ability to bring comfort and hope to those around him.

Craig leaves behind his loving wife of 26 years, Kara (Nyman) of Clarksville, TN, three children: Leo Honbarger of Amherst, MA, Lydia Honbarger of Detroit, MI, and Chloe Honbarger of Clarksville, TN, and his parents David and Judi Honbarger of Salisbury, NC, as well as many extended family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating blood to the local American Red Cross or blood bank as he was a recipient of multiple transfusions during his battle with cancer.

A service celebrating his life will be held on Wednesday, March 25th, 2026 at 11:30am in the chapel of Neal-Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN followed by a full military honors burial at Middle TN State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, TN. Visitation be on Wednesday from 9:00am until the time of service.