Clarksville Athletic Club Blends Sports, Wellness, and Community Under One Roof, Part 2

Clarksville, TN – In the space next to the Clarksville Athletic Club’s Sports Performance area is a children’s fitness area that offers structured classes for 4 – 6-year-olds.

“These classes are available so that the parents can do their own workouts with the peace of mind that their kids are in good hands,” Butler said. Deer added, “And there is no extra cost for this. I don’t know that there is another facility that doesn’t charge extra for kids classes.”

The instructor in that class, when asked, said she had been working at CAC for 15 years. Experience showed that she had a small group of little ones completely engaged in fun and healthy activities.

“This gives adults the peace of mind they need so they can come in and swim, walk on the track, sit in the lounge, whatever,” Deer said.

The track is 1/13 of a mile. Several TV’s line a cardio area near the track. Controls at each machine allow the user to select the programming they are interested in. So, though several members are working out and being entertained by what’s on the screens, the area is relatively quiet and peaceful.

Butler said, “Every member here, ages 10 and up, gets an opportunity to meet with a trainer once every six weeks, forever. And there is no cost involved. And that’s a 1-hour session.”

“And, that can be upgraded. I don’t know if you’ve seen the Clarksville Athletic Club bumper stickers on everyone’s cars around town. If you put one of those on your vehicle you can actually get a training session once every four weeks.”

In the lounge area near the entrance, Deer explains the fish tank. “It started with a little goldfish bowl,” Deer said. “I had this guy that worked here. He put a goldfish in the bowl, then added like Barbie doll accessories, a little bench press and an exercise bike, and he called it Gold’s fish gym. Since then, we’ve graduated to this. And the kids, especially, love it.”

Butler says he has been with CAC for 23 years. “I started here when I was 16.” That brought a chuckle from Deer, who interjects, “I have to share this story about Brad. I would have to run him out of the club every night. We closed at 10:00pm, and he always stayed late. He loved to play racquetball. Finally, I said, if you’re going to be here all day why don’t you work? I think he started with a broom, and now he’s the general manager.

“He and I played racquetball together, doubles, and we were pretty good. The first year we played together, he never said anything. He was so quiet, Now, basically, he talks all the time.”

Deer and Butler laughed together with those comments. It is obvious the two are more than just work colleagues. They have a friendship that has survived the test of time and flourished. There is trust and respect between these two.

“I moved from manager to general manager over the last five years,” Butler said. “So, why does everyone at CAC seem to stick around, some for decades? Well, you fall in love with the place. It becomes your second home. You want to take care of it. People take a lot of pride in the place where they work out.

“Even with all we have built, we have room to expand. We’re excited about the years to come. There are always new ideas, and trends are changing constantly. We have about sixty people on staff, trainers, group exercise instructors, service desk, and so many others who really care about this place and all the people who make it what it is.”

At its peak CAC employed 70 – 80 people. Then the pandemic came along. “We took a hit from Covid-19,” Deer said. “We were closed for I think 48 days. One thing that surprises me is, since the pandemic the senior population in attendance among our membership has increased substantially.

“The biggest impact may have been on the kids programs. You would think the biggest effect would have been on our seniors, but they were the first ones to come back.”

Butler says, unequivocally, “the advantage at CAC comes down to options and value. I bet you can’t get a better value in town. You’ve got indoor and outdoor pools, hot tubs, saunas, group exercise, trainers, kids classes, and it just goes on and on. And, it’s all for one price.”Deer said, “No matter how much into fitness you are, if you do the same thing all the time you’re going to get burned out, and you’re going to quit. Say you’re really into lifting. You come in one day and say man I really just don’t feel it. You go swim. Walk the track, or run the track. It’s that variety that keeps people involved in fitness, longer. We’re very proud of what we’ve built here.”Clarksville Athletic Club is located at 220 Athletic Avenue. Find more information at www.clarksvilleathleticclub.com or call 931.645.4313.