Austin Peay State University Opens Registration for 2026 CoSTEM Summer Camps in Clarksville

has opened registration for its 2026 summer camps, offering young learners opportunities in space exploration, data science, robotics, and coding.

For more information or to register, visit the College of STEM’s 2026 Summer Camps landing page.

Space Explorers Camp: Journey to the Stars

The APSU Department of Physics, Engineering and Astronomy will host its popular Space Explorers Camp from June 22nd-26th. Designed for children ages 10-14, this full-day camp includes telescope building, crater creation, and water bottle rocket launches. Highlights include an evening at the APSU Observatory using professional telescopes and handling real meteorites. The cost is $300.00, including supplies, snacks, and lunches.

Data Science Camp

After a successful first session in 2025, the APSU Department of Mathematics and Statistics is back with its Data Science Camp from June 1st-5th. This afternoon program introduces rising fourth through eighth-graders to the world of data. Activities include exploring the proportion of flying helicopters, tree age exploration, Skittle colors, movie rating analysis, and more. The camp costs $99.00 and runs from 1:30pm-4:30pm each day.

Comprehensive Coding Programs

The Austin Peay State University Department of Computer Science and Information Technology is presenting 18 coding camps this summer for students from third grade to college freshmen, featuring platforms like Minecraft, Roblox, and 3D game development. Half-day sessions cost $149.00-$169.00 and run from late May to late July.

About the Austin Peay College of STEM

The Austin Peay State University College of Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM) offers studies in agriculture, astronomy, aviation sciences, biology, chemistry, computer science, earth and environmental sciences, engineering physics, engineering technology, information technology, mathematics, medical laboratory sciences, radiologic sciences and physics. Our discipline-based programs are student-centered and designed to prepare students for responsible positions in research, industry, education, medicine and government.