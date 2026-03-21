Clarksville Obituary: Rosamarie Rhea

Clarksville, TN – Rosamarie Rhea, a dedicated Case Manager at Cumberland Heights Treatment Center, passed away peacefully at her home on March 12th, 2026. Born on July 27th, 1947, in Frankfurt, Germany, Rosamarie’s life was marked by profound commitment to both her professional career and her beloved family.

Throughout her tenure at Cumberland Heights, Rosamarie was known for her unwavering compassion and tireless advocacy for those seeking recovery and support. Her work as a case manager reflected a deep-seated empathy and keen understanding, qualities that endeared her to colleagues and clients alike.

Rosamarie is survived by her loving husband, Charles Rhea, who stood by her side through every chapter of their life together. She is also remembered with immense affection by her children: daughters Monica Jackson (Roger) and Lisa Illig, as well as sons Randy Meyer (Gina), Joseph Meyer (Christy), Jason Illig, Daniel Siefried, Benjamin Siefried, and Russell Pearson. Her legacy continues through numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whose lives she touched with warmth and care. Rosamarie also found companionship and joy in her cats, cherished members of her household.

She is preceded in death by her son, Willie Meyer, and her parents, Lloyd Earl Hillhouse and Elfriede Karl.

Rosamarie Rhea’s life will be remembered for her steadfast dedication to healing and family, a lasting testament to a life well-lived with purpose and kindness. Her memory endures in all who knew her and in the lives she helped transform.