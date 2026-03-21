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Clarksville Obituary: Rosamarie Rhea

July 27th, 1947 — March 12th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Rosamarie Rhea
Rosamarie Rhea

Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation ServicesClarksville, TN – Rosamarie Rhea, a dedicated Case Manager at Cumberland Heights Treatment Center, passed away peacefully at her home on March 12th, 2026. Born on July 27th, 1947, in Frankfurt, Germany, Rosamarie’s life was marked by profound commitment to both her professional career and her beloved family.

Throughout her tenure at Cumberland Heights, Rosamarie was known for her unwavering compassion and tireless advocacy for those seeking recovery and support. Her work as a case manager reflected a deep-seated empathy and keen understanding, qualities that endeared her to colleagues and clients alike.

Rosamarie is survived by her loving husband, Charles Rhea, who stood by her side through every chapter of their life together. She is also remembered with immense affection by her children: daughters Monica Jackson (Roger) and Lisa Illig, as well as sons Randy Meyer (Gina), Joseph Meyer (Christy), Jason Illig, Daniel Siefried, Benjamin Siefried, and Russell Pearson. Her legacy continues through numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whose lives she touched with warmth and care. Rosamarie also found companionship and joy in her cats, cherished members of her household.

She is preceded in death by her son, Willie Meyer, and her parents, Lloyd Earl Hillhouse and Elfriede Karl.

Rosamarie Rhea’s life will be remembered for her steadfast dedication to healing and family, a lasting testament to a life well-lived with purpose and kindness. Her memory endures in all who knew her and in the lives she helped transform.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Rosamarie Rhea, please visit our flower store.
 

About Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services

Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services serves the needs of families in Montgomery County and surrounding areas. Gateway is a family business, owned and operated by two funeral directors with more than  30 years of combined professional funeral service experience. The name, “Gateway” was chosen as a tribute to Clarksville’s nickname, “Gateway to the New South”. We are proud to be a part of Clarksville!

 We have been true to the principles that have made us a successful, small-town family-owned business, remaining focused on our hometown values.

We invite you to call or visit Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Services for a personal tour, and to get answers to questions on cremation options, funeral prices, and funeral pre-planning.

For more information, visit www.gatewayfh.com

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