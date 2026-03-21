APSU Softball Hosts North Alabama in First ASUN Home Series at Cathi Maynard Park

Clarksville, TN – Coming off a midweek victory in Cookeville, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team returns home for first home series of the Atlantic Sun Conference season when it hosts North Alabama, Saturday-Sunday, at Cathi Maynard Park. The Governors open the series with a Saturday doubleheader at 2:00pm, before facing the Lions in the finale on Sunday at 1:00pm.

Austin Peay (18-11, 1-2 ASUN) earned a 9-6 win against Tennessee Tech, Wednesday. The Governors have split their last four games after going 1-2 at Eastern Kentucky last weekend.

Past the midway point of the season, Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN and ranks 11th nationally with 47 home runs this season, with Brie Howard leading the APSU Govs and ranking 10th in the NCAA with 13 home runs. Howard’s 13 four baggers this season already rank tied for fourth all-time in a single season and five away from surpassing Danielle Liermann‘s – who currently is an assistant coach for the Govs – 18 homers during her senior season in 2019.

Katie Raper follows Howard in home runs with 11, ranking third in the ASUN and 20th nationally. Last season, Raper posted the third-most home runs in a single season with 14 during her sophomore campaign.

Emilee Baker paces the APSU Govs and is second in the conference with 42 his this season, while Sammie Shelander’s eight doubles thus far are fourth in the league.

In the circle, Alanah Jones leads the Govs with 11 wins, six complete games, 84.0 innings pitched, and a 2.75 ERA. Cameron Grayson is second on the team with five wins, 50.1 innings pitched, while her 12 starts are tied with Jones for a team-best mark.

Austin Peay State University and North Alabama have split each of the last eight meetings, with neither team winning consecutive games over the last two seasons. Last season, the Govs went 2-1 against the Lions, with the series featuring a 6-4, nine-inning win in the opener and an 8-4 rubber-match victory.

North Alabama (19-6, 2-1 ASUN) is coming off a series win against Central Arkansas last weekend, securing the series last Saturday following a 6-5 and 7-5, eight-inning win.

The Lions pace the ASUN with 6.16 RBI per game and have two batters – Holly Merritt (1.4) and Briley Dover (1.08) – ranking top five in the league in RBI per game.

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Next Up For APSU Softball

Following its series against UNA, the Austin Peay State University softball team begins a four-game road stretch starting with a Wednesday 3:00pm game at Murray State before traveling to face Central Arkansas, March 27th-28th, in Conway, Arkansas.