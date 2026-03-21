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Clarksville Street Department Launches Annual Spring Clean-Up Through May 1st

News Staff
By News Staff
Spring Cleanup
Spring Cleanup

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – It’s outdoor Spring-cleaning time in the City of Clarksville!

To help beautify our neighborhoods, the Clarksville Street Department will have its annual Spring Clean-Up from Monday, March 23rd – Wednesday, May 1st, 2026.

Through this period, tree limbs and yard debris removal services will be offered in response to individual property owners’ requests. Beginning March 23rd, the Clarksville Street Department will accept requests from City residents for the debris removal.

Tree limb sizes and location requirements that are required for the Clarksville Street Department to remove debris on individual properties are, as always:

  • Biodegradable paper bags (for grass clippings, leaves, and small limbs)
  • Cardboard boxes (for grass clippings, leaves, and small limbs)
  • Larger limbs must be cut to 8 feet in length or shorter, and be less than 18 inches in diameter
  • Address must be within the City limits

Must be placed within 10 feet of the roadway, but not in the street, not blocking a drainage ditch, or the view of traffic

*No tree stumps or limbs cut by a commercial company

To request Spring season debris removal on your property within the City limits, please call 931.645.7464 or make your request online at: Report a Concern Via SeeClickFix | Clarksville, TN 

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