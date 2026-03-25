Clarksville Obituary: Damaso Irizarry-Almodovar

Clarksville, TN – Damaso Irizarry-Almodovar “Macy”, age 86, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, March 24th, 2026.

Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00pm on Monday, March 30th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Robertson officiating. Burial and Military Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.

The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00pm to 5:00pm and again on Monday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Macy entered this life on December 11th, 1939, in Guanica, Puerto Rico to the late Cecilio Irizarry Gonzalez and Emma Almodovar Lugo. He was a retired Veteran of The United States Army and retired from the US Postal Service. Damaso was a member of Hilldale Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Aideliz Sofia Irizarry “Aida Elisa”, stepchildren, Dorris Wayne Clinard, and James Clinard “Bubba”.

Survivors include his loving wife, In Suk Irizarry; children, Terry Arambatzis-Irizarry, Carmen Grissom (Randy), Emma Elisa Graham (Scott), Sylvia Jackie Irizarry, and Wendy Elizabeth Doll (Theran); step-son, Gordon Clinard (LaDonna); siblings, Angel Cecilio Irizarry, Leonardo “Lion” Irizarry, Eddie Milagros Irizarry, Juan Emilio Irizarry, Edwin “Yiyo” Irizarry, and Eva Irizarry; grandchildren, Chris Clinard (Jemina), Brandy Henegar (Jeremy), Nicolas Arambatzis, Rex Clinard (Allison), Jamie Clinard Hernandez (Antonio), Hannah Clinard, Victoria Arambatzis Harris (Jonny), Ethan Grissom, Elijah Grissom, Zane Graham, John Alex Kelly, Cecilia Kelly, Stinson Kelly, Fineas Kelly, Rosa Doll, and Lorna Doll. Macy also leaves behind numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family members, and friends, who will miss him dearly.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes