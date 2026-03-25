Clarksville Obituary: Damaso Irizarry-Almodovar

Clarksville, TN – Damaso Irizarry-Almodovar “Macy”, age 86, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, March 24th, 2026.
Celebration of Life will be held at 12:00pm on Monday, March 30th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Larry Robertson officiating. Burial and Military Honors will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 3:00pm to 5:00pm and again on Monday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Macy entered this life on December 11th, 1939, in Guanica, Puerto Rico to the late Cecilio Irizarry Gonzalez and Emma Almodovar Lugo. He was a retired Veteran of The United States Army and retired from the US Postal Service. Damaso was a member of Hilldale Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Aideliz Sofia Irizarry “Aida Elisa”, stepchildren, Dorris Wayne Clinard, and James Clinard “Bubba”.
Survivors include his loving wife, In Suk Irizarry; children, Terry Arambatzis-Irizarry, Carmen Grissom (Randy), Emma Elisa Graham (Scott), Sylvia Jackie Irizarry, and Wendy Elizabeth Doll (Theran); step-son, Gordon Clinard (LaDonna); siblings, Angel Cecilio Irizarry, Leonardo “Lion” Irizarry, Eddie Milagros Irizarry, Juan Emilio Irizarry, Edwin “Yiyo” Irizarry, and Eva Irizarry; grandchildren, Chris Clinard (Jemina), Brandy Henegar (Jeremy), Nicolas Arambatzis, Rex Clinard (Allison), Jamie Clinard Hernandez (Antonio), Hannah Clinard, Victoria Arambatzis Harris (Jonny), Ethan Grissom, Elijah Grissom, Zane Graham, John Alex Kelly, Cecilia Kelly, Stinson Kelly, Fineas Kelly, Rosa Doll, and Lorna Doll. Macy also leaves behind numerous great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family members, and friends, who will miss him dearly.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com