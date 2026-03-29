Clarksville Obituary: Harold Broadbent Freeman

Clarksville, TN – Harold Broadbent Freeman, age 88, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Wednesday, March 25th, 2026 at Vanderbilt, Clarksville.

Harold was born on August 2nd, 1937 in Cadiz, KY to Nathan Lacy Freeman and Georgie Broadbent. Harold was also preceded in death by his wife, Susan Rebecca Freeman; brother, Jeff Spriggs.

Harold is survived by his sons, Richard Freeman and Harold L. Freeman; grandchildren, Daniel, Rachel, and Western Freeman.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 30th, 2026 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the hour of service.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.