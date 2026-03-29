Clarksville Obituary: Harold Broadbent Freeman

Clarksville, TN – Harold Broadbent Freeman, age 88, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Wednesday, March 25th, 2026 at Vanderbilt, Clarksville.
Harold was born on August 2nd, 1937 in Cadiz, KY to Nathan Lacy Freeman and Georgie Broadbent. Harold was also preceded in death by his wife, Susan Rebecca Freeman; brother, Jeff Spriggs.
Harold is survived by his sons, Richard Freeman and Harold L. Freeman; grandchildren, Daniel, Rachel, and Western Freeman.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 30th, 2026 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the hour of service.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences and live streaming of the service may be made and viewed at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.
Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations.
For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com