Roxy Regional Theatre Celebrates 44th Season with Gala and Live Entertainment on April 25th

Clarksville, TN – Poised to enter its 44th year of professional live theatre in historic downtown Clarksville, the Roxy Regional Theatre is celebrating with an evening of fine food, live entertainment, and the big reveal of the upcoming season.

Artistic Director Emily Ruck and Managing Director Andrew Long, along with the Roxy Regional Theatre Board of Directors, are hosting the Roxy’s “Season 44 Gala and Unveiling” at the DoubleTree by Hilton Clarksville Riverview on Saturday, April 25th.

The fundraiser will begin at 6:00pm in the Riverbend Ballroom of the hotel’s recently renovated downtown location at 50 College Street. Upon their arrival, guests can enjoy cocktails from the cash bar while placing their bids on an array of silent auction items.

Dinner will be served at 6:30pm, featuring a savory menu of The General’s Chicken dusted in cornflakes with sorghum honey mustard, Roasted Garlic Yukon Potatoes, Chef’s Vegetable Selection, Harvest House Salad and assorted desserts. Vegetarian meals of Stuffed Acorn Squash with warm quinoa salad, cranberries and pepita sauce with goat cheese are available upon request. Complimentary wine, courtesy of Beachaven Vineyards & Winery, will be available at each table, and a cash bar will remain open throughout the evening.

This annual fundraiser is the official announcement for Season 44 at the Roxy Regional Theatre, giving patrons the opportunity to help sponsor productions in the upcoming season. Patrons can choose their show and level of support and enjoy benefits ranging from program recognition to complimentary tickets and more.

As an additional perk, guests in attendance that evening will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase Season 44 Ten-Packs, which contain ten “anytime tickets” redeemable for any plays and musicals throughout the upcoming season, at a deeply discounted rate before the packages are made available to the general public at the regular price.

Tickets to the Roxy Regional Theatre’s “Season 44 Gala and Unveiling” are $150.00. Sponsor Tables seating eight (8), which include VIP access to a specialty cocktail hour at 5pm with the Artistic and Managing Directors at the Roxy Regional Theatre (114 Public Square) as well as a complimentary bottle of champagne for the table, are available for $2,000. Sponsor Half-Tables seating four (4) are available for $500.00. The VIP cocktail hour can be added to Sponsor Half-Tables or Individual Tickets for an additional $50.00 per person.

Reservations may be made online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre at 114 Public Square during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday). The reservation deadline is April 11th.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast.

During construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center, the theatre is temporarily located at 114 Public Square in historic downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit roxyregionaltheatre.org.