Clarksville Obituary: Joseph Robert Steinbrunner, Jr

Clarksville, TN – Joseph Robert Steinbrunner, Jr. age 74, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, April 7th, 2026, at St. Thomas West. He was lovingly known as “Joe”

Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30am on Monday, April 13th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial and Military Honors will follow at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 9:30am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Joe entered this life on March 7th, 1952, in Fort Campbell, KY to the late Joseph Steinbrunner, Sr. and Ann Steinbrunner. He was a Veteran of The United States Army. In his younger years, Joe and Mary enjoyed time on the water, boating and skiing. His hobbies included playing golf, yard work, and grilling. Joe was a local car salesman in Clarksville for over twenty years.

Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Mary Dunn Steinbrunner; children, Dana Steinbrunner, and Eric Steinbrunner; siblings, Michael Steinbrunner (Nancy), Rose Lyle (Bill), Mark Steinbrunner, and two grandchildren. Joe also leaves behind his beloved dog, Pepper Pug. She was Joe’s emotional service dog who stayed by his side day and night, always putting a smile on his face and filling his heart with joy, especially while in the hospital. He also leaves behind his four-legged friend, Clyde.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com