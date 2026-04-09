Clarksville Obituary: Joseph Robert Steinbrunner, Jr

Clarksville, TN – Joseph Robert Steinbrunner, Jr. age 74, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Tuesday, April 7th, 2026, at St. Thomas West. He was lovingly known as “Joe”
Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30am on Monday, April 13th, 2026, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home. Burial and Military Honors will follow at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 9:30am until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Joe entered this life on March 7th, 1952, in Fort Campbell, KY to the late Joseph Steinbrunner, Sr. and Ann Steinbrunner. He was a Veteran of The United States Army. In his younger years, Joe and Mary enjoyed time on the water, boating and skiing. His hobbies included playing golf, yard work, and grilling. Joe was a local car salesman in Clarksville for over twenty years.
Survivors include his loving wife of 44 years, Mary Dunn Steinbrunner; children, Dana Steinbrunner, and Eric Steinbrunner; siblings, Michael Steinbrunner (Nancy), Rose Lyle (Bill), Mark Steinbrunner, and two grandchildren. Joe also leaves behind his beloved dog, Pepper Pug. She was Joe’s emotional service dog who stayed by his side day and night, always putting a smile on his face and filling his heart with joy, especially while in the hospital. He also leaves behind his four-legged friend, Clyde.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com