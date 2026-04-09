APSU Beach Volleyball Hosts Austin Peay Invitational to Close Regular Season

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team closes the regular season with the two-day, four-match Austin Peay Invitational, Friday and Saturday, at the Atkins Family Beach Volleyball Facility.

The Governors open the tournament with Friday matches at 1:00pm and 4:00pm against Southwest Baptist and Eastern Illinois, respectively. Saturday, the APSU Govs have an early morning game at 8:00am against Missouri State, and closes the weekend with their Senior Day matchup against Tennessee Tech at 4:00pm.

The Governors will recognize their six seniors – Jordyn Beneteau, Alyson Cooper, Grace Austin, Emily Freel, Addi Hultquist, and Emma Loiars –prior to their contest against Tennessee Tech.

Last time out, the Governors competed in the Austin Peay Classic where they went 2-2 with a pair of wins against McKendree and Tennessee Tech.

Southwest Baptist is 4-14, but currently on a three-match winning streak. Eastern Illinois is 2-8 and most recently defeated Tennessee Tech. Missouri State is currently 17-3 and undefeated in Conference USA, with all three losses coming on the road. Tennessee Tech competed in the Austin Peay Classic last weekend, with their most recent game being a loss to the Govs.

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For the latest news and updates on all things Austin Peay State University beach volleyball, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsBVB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Beach Volleyball

The Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team competes at the ASUN Beach Volleyball Championship, April 22nd-24th, at John Hunt Park in Huntsville, Alabama.