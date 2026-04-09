Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Pea Ridge Road Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Pea Ridge Road from Welchwood Drive to Tracy Lane to repair a water main leak. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.
A section of Pea Ridge Road is closed to traffic from Hayes Street to Sequoia Lane. Traffic will be detoured to Hayes Street and Sequoia Lane during the work.
Motorists should slow down and be alert to utility workers and equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route when possible.
The utility construction crew anticipates finishing the water main leak repair and reopening the road by approximately 9:00pm.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com