Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Pea Ridge Road Water Outage, Road Closure for Water Main Leak Repair

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has turned off water service on Pea Ridge Road from Welchwood Drive to Tracy Lane to repair a water main leak. Low water pressure may also affect the vicinity.

A section of Pea Ridge Road is closed to traffic from Hayes Street to Sequoia Lane. Traffic will be detoured to Hayes Street and Sequoia Lane during the work.

Motorists should slow down and be alert to utility workers and equipment when approaching the work zone or choose an alternate travel route when possible.

The utility construction crew anticipates finishing the water main leak repair and reopening the road by approximately 9:00pm.