Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Travels to Nashville for Showdown Against Alabama

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team faces Alabama in a Friday 11:00am match at the Curry Tennis Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

Austin Peay State University recently fell to Tennessee Tech, coming in a 5-1 loss, on Wednesday. The Governors’ wins this season include a 4-3 victory over Southern Indiana, Oakland City, IU Indy, and a 5-2 win over Cumberland.

Logan Tomovski leads the team with a 9-9 singles record, while Rohan Loubser and Logan Tomovski lead all doubles pairings with an 8-4 record.

Alabama is 11-14 this season and was recently defeated by Jacksonville State 4-2, Saturday. Matric Kriznik leads the Tide with a 12-6 record in the 2026 spring season, and Vit Kalina and Andrii Zimnokh lead doubles with a 7-3 record. Alabama is ranked #49 in the nation.

Friday’s match is the first meeting between the Governors and the Crimson Tide, and marks APSU’s second SEC match this season, with Austin Peay State University facing Kentucky on March 27th.

About the Alabama Crimson Tide

2025-26 Record: 11-14 (3-9, Southeastern Conference)

2024-25 Record: 15-13 (4-10, Southeastern Conference)

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates from Nashville, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team returns home for their final contest of the regular season with a Sunday 11:30am match against Tennessee State at the Governors Tennis Courts.