Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Wraps Up Regular Season with Road Matches Against Bellarmine and Louisville

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team concludes the regular season when it heads to the Bluegrass State for a Friday 2:00pm CT match against ASUN opponent Bellarmine and a Saturday 11:00am contest against Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky.

Austin Peay (11-4) recently defeated Western Kentucky 4-1, after falling to Florida International 4-0, and 5-2 to #56 North Florida last week.

The meeting between the Governors and the Knights is the third in program history with the Governors winning both previous meetings. The APSU Govs’ Saturday match against the Cardinals is the 11th in program history, with Louisville winning each of the previous meetings.

This spring, Elena Thiel, Clemence Butavand, and Yi-Ching Huang lead the Govs with nine singles wins. In doubles, Butavand and Sophia Baranov pace the team with a 7-2 record.

Bellarmine is 8-18 this season. Bellarmine enters Friday’s Match following a 4-2 loss against Eastern Kentucky, and faces Lipscomb on the road on Thursday. Louisville is 9-11 on the season and 1-9 in Atlantic Coast Conference play. The Cardinals have dropped seven-straight matches entering Saturday’s contest, including a 4-0 decision to Wake Forest last Sunday.

About the Bellarmine Knights

2025-26 Record: 8-18 (0-0 ASUN)

2024-25 Record: 3-20 (1-8 ASUN)

About the Louisville Cardinals

2025-26 Record: 9-11 (1-9 ACC)

2024-25 Record: 13-10 (4-8 ACC)

Follow the APSU Govs

For news and updates follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN), Instagram (@GovsTennis).

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team heads back to the Sunshine State for the 2026 Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Tennis Championship April 14th-18th, in Fort Myers, Florida. A full bracket, along with seeding and matchups will be announced at a later date.