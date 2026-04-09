Dolly Parton Trivia Night Brings Community Together for Imagination Library of Montgomery County Fundraiser

Montgomery County, TN – Sequins, songs, and a whole lot of smarts filled the room on March 23rd, 2026, as the Imagination Library of Montgomery County (ILMC) hosted its very first Trivia Night Fundraiser—an evening dedicated to laughter, community, and a shared love of reading (with a little help from Dolly Parton).

Six spirited teams—Clueless in Clarksville, Parton Partners, The Wingnuts, The Outliers, Hard Candy Christmas, and Augustine—put their knowledge to the test, tackling trivia questions all about the iconic Dolly Parton. From her middle name to her Tennessee roots and famous family ties, no rhinestone was left unturned.

The evening was hosted by ILMC Board Chair Bobette Bouton and her husband, Nathan Martin, who kept the crowd engaged with challenging questions and plenty of lighthearted moments.

“It’s our 20th year celebrating ILMC in Montgomery County, so we want to do all we can to recognize this milestone and bring the community into the mix,” said Bouton. “This was a fun and easy way to raise funding—and we’re already looking forward to hosting more trivia nights in the future.”

The event was made even more special thanks to the generous support of Strawberry Alley Ale Works, which provided its upstairs space for the evening. Owner Wes Cunningham and his team have long been champions of the Imagination Library’s mission to put books into the hands of young readers.

In total, the inaugural event raised approximately $800.00—funds that will go directly toward providing free, high-quality books to children across Montgomery County, helping spark imagination and build a foundation for lifelong learning.

For two decades, ILMC has been delivering the joy of reading to local families, one book at a time. And if Trivia Night proved anything, it’s that this community is ready to keep the story going.

To learn more about how to support or enroll a child, visit the Imagination Library of Montgomery County at www.facebook.com/ImaginationLibraryMontgomery